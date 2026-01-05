PPP pays tribute to Z.A. Bhutto on 98th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and reaffirmed the resolve to carry forward his vision of a pro-poor, just and democratic Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a towering statesman whose life and leadership profoundly shaped the destiny of Pakistan. He rose to become a defining figure in our nation’s political history and remains an enduring source of inspiration.

He founded the PPP with a vision of justice, equality and empowerment for all citizens. Under his leadership, Pakistan adopted its first unanimously approved Constitution in 1973, a cornerstone of our parliamentary democracy and federal order, President Zardari said in his message on the 98th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He championed the rights of the marginalised and gave voice to the voiceless. His reforms in land rights, labour protections and expansion of education and public services sought to widen opportunity and dignity for farmers, workers, women and the underprivileged.

“Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was also the main architect of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, laying the foundation for our sovereign deterrent and long-term security. His statesmanship strengthened Pakistan’s independent foreign policy and deepened relations with friendly nations, while hosting the historic 1974 Islamic Summit Conference that enhanced cooperation within the Muslim world”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also paid a tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying he was the enduring voice of Pakistan’s dispossessed, oppressed and marginalised masses. Mr Bhutto bestowed dignity, identity and hope upon the people of Pakistan by introducing the revolutionary belief that power truly belongs to the people.

He said Bhutto’s martyrdom failed to silence his ideas, which continue to inspire generations to stand firm against tyranny and injustice.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026