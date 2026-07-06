Two young men drown in mini-dam

RAWALPINDI: Two young men drowned in a mini-dam near Jani Mor on Adiala Road on Sunday, a Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

Shortly after the incident was reported, three emergency response vehicles were dispatched to the scene. The rescue teams recovered the bodies and handed them over to their heirs.

Meanwhile, a man and his son were shot and injured by three armed men during a house robbery in Naseerabad. Another man was robbed of cash and a motorcycle in a separate incident.

Fahim Ahmad, a resident of Shabbir Line, complained to the police that three masked men entered his house and opened fire. As a result, he and his son Suleman were injured.

The robbers snatched Suleman’s mobile phone and fled.

A second similar incident was reported by Fahad Mustafa, a resident of New Chakra, to the Naseerabad police. He said he was on way home when three robbers held him at gunpoint. The robbers snatched his motorcycle and Rs15,000 and escaped.

Meanwhile, after efforts of more than six days the police have rounded up the last of the 14 under-trial prisoners who had escaped from a prisoner van while being transported to Adiala jail from Kahuta.

Police had already arrested 13 escapees and handed them to the Islamabad police as they escaped while passing through Sihala.

A police spokesman said Asad, an under-trial prisoner, who was among the 14 escapees was also rounded up.

Special teams of Rawalpindi police launched an operation to arrest the suspects immediately after the incident. Within 72 hours, 13 out of the 14 prisoners were arrested. Sihala police of Islamabad have registered an FIR of the incident.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026