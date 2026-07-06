Businesses in Punjab banned from charging customers for plastic bags from Sept 6

Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an order banning businesses from charging customers for plastic bags from September 6, adding that they can only charge them for recyclable bags.

In a notice issued on July 5, a copy of which is available with Dawn, EPA Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh said retailers had started charging exorbitant prices for plastic shopping bags, which had increased plastic bag production and reduced the production of bags made from “reusable and recyclable eco-friendly materials”.

“No shop, retail center, restaurant, hotel, and other commercial establishment shall charge any fee/price for the provision of plastic shopping bags while selling their products. Nevertheless, they will be allowed to charge fee/price only for reusable or recyclable shopping bags made from any material other than plastic,” he said, adding that this would come into force on September 6.

In a separate statement, he instructed retailers to provide plastic bags free of cost and advised consumers to act responsibly by minimising reliance on single-use plastics, ensuring plastic waste management and promoting the use of reusable or recyclable shopping bags.

Businesses found in violation after the September 6 deadline may be fined between Rs5,000 to Rs50,000. Punishment may also entail sealing of the business and registration of a first information report, he said.

The official said that businesses were charging extra for plastic bags that feature their own branding, making plastic bags another product to be sold to consumers.

“A profit margin is also made from consumers on plastic bags,” DG EPA said.

Last month, Punjab EPA accelerated efforts to establish plastic-free zones in major city markets, announcing that plastic bags below 75 microns would be completely banned in the coming weeks as part of a province-wide crackdown on plastic pollution.