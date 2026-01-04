More staff deployed at Islamabad M-Tag centres as over 120,000 vehicles registered ahead of Jan 15 deadline

Additional staff have been deployed at M-Tag centres in Islamabad as over 120,000 vehicles have registered ahead of the January 15 deadline.

The M-Tag is a prepaid radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker for a car windshield that automates toll payments. As a vehicle passes through a toll plaza, scanners identify the vehicle and entry point; upon exiting, the system automatically deducts the fare from the balance, eliminating the need to wait in long queues.

To ensure the security of the federal capital and link vehicles with electronic monitoring, the administration has decided that vehicles without M-Tags will not be allowed to enter Islamabad from the now-extended deadline of January 15.

With 12 days remaining before enforcement begins, authorities in Islamabad have reported steady progress in the M-Tag registration drive. Officials said 120,447 vehicles have been fitted with M-Tags so far, while 3,392 vehicles were registered in the last 24 hours alone.

Excise and Taxation Department Director General (DG) Irfan Memon said arrangements at all M-Tag centres have been strengthened to handle the rising number of visitors as the deadline approaches.

Additional staff have been deployed and sufficient stock of tags has been ensured to avoid shortages, he said, adding that the steps were meant to reduce waiting time and allow citizens to complete the process in one visit.

DG Memon said the extension provides sufficient time for vehicle owners to comply and warned that after January 15, action would be taken against vehicles without M-Tags at 12 entry points across the city.

These checks will be carried out with the support of Safe City systems, which have already completed the installation of M-Tag readers at designated locations, he added.

Officials said the electronic readers were now active and integrated with monitoring systems. The setup is intended to identify vehicles entering the city without valid tags. Authorities said this will help enforce compliance and improve traffic oversight.

Officials noted that the daily figures at registration centres have increased as awareness grows and the deadline draws closer. The department expects further rise in registrations over the coming days.

The M-Tag initiative is part of broader efforts to streamline vehicle records and support digital enforcement. By linking vehicle data with electronic systems, authorities aim to improve identification at checkpoints and entry routes. Officials said the system will also assist in managing traffic flow and tracking violations.

Citizens have been advised to bring the required documents when visiting M-Tag centres to ensure quick processing.

According to official guidelines, the vehicle owners must present only two documents at designated M-Tag registration points. These documents are the vehicle registration card or registration book, and the computerised national identity card (CNIC) of the vehicle owner. Copies may be required for record purposes, but original documents must be shown at the counter.

Officials said incomplete documentation remains a common cause of delays and urged applicants to prepare in advance.

The excise department reiterated that the deadline extension was final and encouraged vehicle owners to utilise the remaining 12 days. “The purpose is facilitation, not inconvenience,” DG Memon said, adding that compliance before January 15 will help citizens avoid checks and penalties once enforcement begins.

The authorities also appealed to residents not to wait for the final days, as last-minute rush could increase queues at the registration centres. They said spreading visits over the remaining period would help maintain smooth service.

The department reiterated its commitment to facilitating citizens while preparing for enforcement measures set to begin after January 15.