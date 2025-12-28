E-Paper | July 12, 2026

M-Tag mandatory for Islamabad entry starting January 1, 2026

Ikram Junaidi Published
A file photo of a vehicle in traffic. — Shakil Adil / White Star/File
A file photo of a vehicle in traffic. — Shakil Adil / White Star/File
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ISLAMABAD: To ensure the security of the federal capital, the administration has decided that vehicles without M-Tags will not be allowed to enter Islamabad from January 1, 2026.

The M-Tag is a prepaid radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker for a car windshield that automates toll payments. As a vehicle passes through a toll plaza, scanners identify the vehicle and entry point; upon exiting, the system automatically deducts the fare from the balance, eliminating the need to wait in long queues.

The decision has been made on the instructions of the Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. Moreover, actions will be taken against vehicles without M-Tags.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Memon, has ordered that processing at all M-Tag points be expedited so that the maximum number of vehicles can be registered before the deadline approaches.

According to Memon, “16 M-Tag facilitation points have been established at various locations across the city.”

Since November 14, nearly 100,000 vehicles have been issued M-Tags, the DC Islamabad stated.

“Vehicles without M-Tags will be identified with the help of tag readers. Tag readers have been installed at various entry points and checkpoints. From January 1, as soon as the tag readers become operational, action will be taken against vehicles without M-Tags,” Memon said.

“Citizens are advised to get M-Tags installed on their vehicles immediately to avoid any inconvenience.“

Earlier this year, the National Highways Authority (NHA) decided to encourage the public to have M-Tags, and for that, it announced to charge an additional 25 per cent from people without M-Tags on motorways.

Each person is being charged Rs250 for the issuance of an M-Tag.

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Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

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Nayab Ahmad
Dec 28, 2025 10:47pm
Will people be able to obtain the M-Tag outside Islamabad also ? For example, I live in a small town not too far from Rawalpindi/Islamabad, I don't visit these cities often but do visit at times . So what are to do ?
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 29, 2025 02:39am
If supporters of any political party do violence, damage any property, injure or kill people, the entire leadership should be stripped off their citizenship and their entire property should be confiscated to pay for the damages.
Recommend 0

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