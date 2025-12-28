M-Tag mandatory for Islamabad entry starting January 1, 2026

ISLAMABAD: To ensure the security of the federal capital, the administration has decided that vehicles without M-Tags will not be allowed to enter Islamabad from January 1, 2026.

The M-Tag is a prepaid radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker for a car windshield that automates toll payments. As a vehicle passes through a toll plaza, scanners identify the vehicle and entry point; upon exiting, the system automatically deducts the fare from the balance, eliminating the need to wait in long queues.

The decision has been made on the instructions of the Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. Moreover, actions will be taken against vehicles without M-Tags.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Memon, has ordered that processing at all M-Tag points be expedited so that the maximum number of vehicles can be registered before the deadline approaches.

According to Memon, “16 M-Tag facilitation points have been established at various locations across the city.”

Since November 14, nearly 100,000 vehicles have been issued M-Tags, the DC Islamabad stated.

“Vehicles without M-Tags will be identified with the help of tag readers. Tag readers have been installed at various entry points and checkpoints. From January 1, as soon as the tag readers become operational, action will be taken against vehicles without M-Tags,” Memon said.

“Citizens are advised to get M-Tags installed on their vehicles immediately to avoid any inconvenience.“

Earlier this year, the National Highways Authority (NHA) decided to encourage the public to have M-Tags, and for that, it announced to charge an additional 25 per cent from people without M-Tags on motorways.

Each person is being charged Rs250 for the issuance of an M-Tag.