Nadra pilots ID reprints at e-Sahulat franchises

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Database and Regis­tration Authority (Nadra) has launched a pilot project allowing citizens to reprint lost and expired Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) through selected e-Sahulat franchises to improve access and reduce congestion at central offices.

The initiative, approved by the Authority Board un­­­der the Nadra Ordin­a­­nce, began operations this week at 18 selected franchise locations in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi.

Nadra officials descri­bed the project as an alternative delivery channel for citizens facing travel difficulties or those unable to use the Pak-ID mobile application due to literacy barriers or lack of smartphone access.

E-Sahulat, a network operated by a Nadra subsidiary, maintains over 22,000 franchises typically located at neighbourhood convenience stores.

While these locations traditionally facilitated utility bill payments, more than 9,500 are now equipped with the biometric fingerprint and camera systems required for ID services.

During the pilot phase, a designated Nadra officer will remain present at each location to oversee service quality. Applicants will pay the standard government fee along with a service charge of Rs100 payable to the franchise.

The move is part of a broader strategy to decentralise services, which includes upcoming self-service kiosks at shopping malls, railway stations, and universities.

Subject to a successful evaluation of the pilot, the authority plans to expand the reprinting facility to all 9,500 biometric-enabled franchises nationwide.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026