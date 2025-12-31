E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Rules amended to legally recognise facial, iris scans as biometric identities

Iftikhar A. Khan Published
A large number of people stand outside a Nat­ional Database and Regis­tration Authority (Nadra) in Lahore. — APP/File
A large number of people stand outside a Nat­ional Database and Regis­tration Authority (Nadra) in Lahore. — APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

The federal government has amended the National Identity Card (NIC) Rules, widening the definition of biometrics to legally recognise facial and iris scans as valid biometric identifiers, besides fingerprints, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) said on Wednesday.

The amendment, made on the authority’s recommendation, provides a robust legal foundation for the implementation of a multi-biometric verification system in Pakistan.

Based on this legal framework, Nadra has introduced technical innovations enabling contactless fingerprint and facial recognition-based biometric verification.

In a statement, Nadra said this system is currently available both at the authority‘s registration centres and on the Pak ID mobile application for services falling within the authority’s jurisdiction. It is already being utilised for biometric verification in transferring Islamabad-registered vehicles and online passport applications.

In the near future, proof-of-life certificates for federal government pensioners will also be issued under this system, while the scope of these digital services is being expanded in phases.

Effective from Jan 20, 2026, Nadra will start issuing facial recognition-based biometric verification certificates at all its registration centres for those citizens for whom fingerprint-based verification is not possible. Wherever any institution requires such verification, citizens may obtain this certificate from any Nadra registration centre after paying a nominal fee of Rs20.

Under this procedure, if fingerprint-based biometric verification fails at the service provider’s end, the citizen will visit the nearest Nadra registration centre to have a fresh photograph taken.

This photograph will be matched with the image already available in Nadra’s records. Upon successful verification, Nadra will issue a certificate containing the purpose of verification, the citizen’s recent photograph alongside the photograph on record, their computerised national identity card (CNIC) number, name, father’s name, a unique tracking ID and a QR code.

The certificate will be valid for seven days. The citizen will submit it to the relevant institution where biometric verification is required and the concerned institution will incorporate the certificate into its records and verify it online through Nadra.

In the future, facial image-based biometric verification certificates will also be available through Nadra’s e-Sahulat franchises. Following the formal launch of the Digital ID, this facility will be made available for all services through the Pak-ID application.

In a statement, Nadra said it was fully prepared to implement this system. However, for its effective execution, it requested all regulators, relevant public institutions and private sector organisations to progressively upgrade their hardware and software in accordance with approved standards to enable the use of this biometric verification service.

In the first phase, technical upgrades to institutional software applications will be required to allow the integration of facial recognition-based biometric verification certificates issued by Nadra. In the second phase, it will be necessary for institutions to install cameras at service counters or integrate cameras into existing know your customer (KYC) biometric machines, as without these upgrades, the authority cannot provide this facility directly at such locations.

If citizens encounter any issues regarding the availability of this service after Jan 20, 2026, they may lodge complaints with the relevant institution or department, as the service will be available from Nadra’s end.

To ensure the earliest possible operationalisation of this facility, Nadra has also requested the interior ministry to issue appropriate instructions to all institutions concerned. It is envisaged that, following the rollout of this system, the difficulties faced by citizens due to faded fingerprints will be effectively resolved.

Upon full implementation, citizens will be able to avail this facility directly at the relevant institution without the need to visit a Nadra Registration Centre. Following the formal launch of the Digital ID, citizens will also be able to access this facility independently through the Pak-ID application.

On the occasion of the new year, Nadra reaffirmed its commitment to further enhance its services through technological innovation while strengthening safeguards against identity fraud and misuse.

Due to age or certain medical conditions, the fingerprints of many citizens gradually fade over time. When such citizens approach banks, SIM card franchises, housing societies or seek services related to property transfer and other transactions where biometric verification through fingerprints is mandatory, they often face significant difficulties.

Moreover, at many service points, biometric verification is also not possible due to the use of substandard or low-quality fingerprint readers. Although the State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority have prescribed mechanisms to facilitate such citizens, in practice individuals continue to face considerable challenges in availing these services.

To ensure an immediate and effective resolution of this issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had issued directives to Nadra and key measures have been taken in compliance.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

Read more

M. Saeed
Dec 31, 2025 03:02pm
Why facial or retina verification certificate valid only for 7 days? Senior of advanced age routinely get their finger prints eroded and face difficulty in biometric identification at various places.
Recommend 0
Amanullah Khan
Dec 31, 2025 03:04pm
A big sigh of relief for senior citizens with faded finger prints.
Recommend 0
Umer khan
Dec 31, 2025 04:54pm
My father is 91 years old pensioner and cannot move to any NDRA office.How his face recognition process possible?
Recommend 0
Javwad
Dec 31, 2025 05:20pm
Thank you, Nadra. Biometrics had become a routine misery for me.
Recommend 0
Javwad
Dec 31, 2025 07:50pm
@Umer khan , there's a provision in law that the relevant organisation can appoint someone to visit your home
Recommend 0
Nakagawa Nasir
Jan 01, 2026 04:36am
I am applying for the renewal of a Pakistani Passport for my brother after uploading all the relevant documents. The system requires the facial and biometric via the Nadra App, but as I log in my Pak ID and try to capture my photo and biometrics, there is no proper movement in the system
Recommend 0
Waleed
Jan 02, 2026 09:47am
Wahoo
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe