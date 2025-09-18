E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Nadra to open three new ‘mega centres’ in Karachi

Dawn Report Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am
A large crowd stands outside the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Mega Centre in North Nazimabad late at night, waiting for their turn to enter the facility. The long queues reflect the number of visitors already inside and raise questions about the efficiency of the official processing system. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
A large crowd stands outside the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Mega Centre in North Nazimabad late at night, waiting for their turn to enter the facility. The long queues reflect the number of visitors already inside and raise questions about the efficiency of the official processing system. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has announced that it will open three new mega centres in Karachi by March 2026 to facilitate people.

The announcement was made by Nadra Director General Sindh Aamir Ali Khan at a programme organised by the University of Karachi on Wednesday.

He said that the new mega centres will be established in the areas of Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulberg and Surjani Town so that the public can get maximum facilities.

He said Nadra has always tried to provide maximum convenience to the people and solve their problems through technology.

Mr Khan said that Nadra is taking steps to provide convenience to the people and now citizens can get most of its services through their mobile phones.

He said that through the Pak ID App, users can avail various facilities sitting at home, which will save both time and effort.

He said that students and youngsters can help in spreading awareness about the new services of Nadra.

On this occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said the digitalised system not only ensures transparency but is also an excellent and effective tool for preventing corruption.

He said that the facilities provided by Nadra are not only accessible to the people living within Pakistan, but Pakistanis living abroad are also benefiting from these services, which is proof of how important the digital system is for national development and public convenience.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...