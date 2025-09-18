Nadra to open three new ‘mega centres’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has announced that it will open three new mega centres in Karachi by March 2026 to facilitate people.

The announcement was made by Nadra Director General Sindh Aamir Ali Khan at a programme organised by the University of Karachi on Wednesday.

He said that the new mega centres will be established in the areas of Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulberg and Surjani Town so that the public can get maximum facilities.

He said Nadra has always tried to provide maximum convenience to the people and solve their problems through technology.

Mr Khan said that Nadra is taking steps to provide convenience to the people and now citizens can get most of its services through their mobile phones.

He said that through the Pak ID App, users can avail various facilities sitting at home, which will save both time and effort.

He said that students and youngsters can help in spreading awareness about the new services of Nadra.

On this occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said the digitalised system not only ensures transparency but is also an excellent and effective tool for preventing corruption.

He said that the facilities provided by Nadra are not only accessible to the people living within Pakistan, but Pakistanis living abroad are also benefiting from these services, which is proof of how important the digital system is for national development and public convenience.

