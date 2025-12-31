Idara-i-Taleem-o-Aagahi celebrates silver jubilee

KARACHI: The Idara-i-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) marked its 25th anniversary with a milestone event titled ‘Celebrating 25 Years of ITA – A Call for Action Towards 2050’, highlighting its journey from 2000 to 2025 across education reforms, partnerships and changing political landscapes.

The evening brought together a distinguished gathering of policymakers, education leaders, cultural figures, development partners, and civil society representatives.

The event began with a vibrant art for feeling and healing facilitated by Salma Habib, of Art Lab. The celebration was dedicated to the iconic influencers of ITA, Professor Anita Ghulam Ali and Dr Arfa Syeda Zehra celebrating their lifelong contributions to social justice, education, inquiry and human values.

Founded in June 2000 by Baela Raza Jamil, ITA emerged from a collective resolve to address Pakistan’s education crisis through evidence and rights-based innovations and gender equality.

The name was inspired by the renowned educator and author Begum Hima Akhlaque Husain, who believed that education must be grounded in awareness (aagahi).

In his welcome address, ITA Chairperson Kazim Saeed shared their footprints of evolution, where the journey began with one government school and evolved into a nationwide movement.

He said ITA has reached nine million children, 11m parents and community members, 500,000 teachers and head teachers, 350,000 volunteers, 60,000 technical and vocational education and training beneficiaries, supported 3,500 libraries, published 200 plus publications, 96 Pakistan Learning Festivals (including one in the UK in 2025), and supported nine emergency responses.

He recognised the generous and collective contributions from the government, civil society, communities, academia, media, industry, philanthropy and many development partners.

Luminaries and legends present on the occasion also included politician Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, publisher Ameena Saiyid, artist, educator and writer Rumana Husain, Nargis Rahman, Javed Jabbar, former State Bank governor Yaseen Anwar, classical dancer and activist Sheema Kermani, archaeologist-conservationist Dr Asma Ibrahim and Shabina Mustafa of Garage School, Dr Habiba Hasan and many others who have supported ITA’s mission over the years including Tariq Jamil, the first sponsor of ITA in 2000.

Storytellers Amra Alam, Tashina Nur, Atif Badar received Shields of dedication for ITA’s mission.

A special segment, ‘Chatting with Daadi’, curated by Shama Askari honoured the journalist and author Zubeida Mustafa who believed in the inter-generational power of learning. Askari was joined online by her grandniece Alexandra Wasti, the instigator for the book of wisdom with 35 questions, her brother and nephew, and sister Dr Fatima Jawad in person with Ameena Saiyid of Lightstone Publishers and translator Noor us Sabah.

An engaging open mic and call to action brought policymakers, educators and partners to the stage, reinforcing shared responsibility for Pakistan’s learning future.

The evening concluded with the announcement of two Pakistan Learning Festival Goodwill Ambassadors, the storyteller Atif Badar and the young movement builder and master of ceremonies for the evening Shoaib Arshad of Funoon-Forum.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025