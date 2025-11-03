No society can progress sans girls’ education: Bugti

SARFRAZ Bugti

• College, hospital block inaugurated in Sanjavi

• Balochistan to get juvenile jail, Women Protection Force

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that no society can achieve real progress without promoting girls’ education, adding that the provincial government considers education a top priority to enable the youth, especially female students, to actively contribute to national development.

He paid a one-day visit to Sanjavi on Sunday, where he reviewed ongoing development projects, public facilities, and educational institutions in the area. He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Food Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Sardar Kohiyar Domki, Parl­iamentary Secretary Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Mir Asghar Rind, Provincial Secretary Lal Jan Jaffar, Secretary Daw­ood Khliji, and Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Riaz Khan Dahwar.

During the visit, the chief minister inaugurated the Gov­ernment Girls College San­javi, stating that stren­gthening girls’ educational institutions in underdeveloped areas is a fundamental part of the government’s policy. He added that substantial investments are being made in infrastructure, staffing, and facilities to improve the quality of education.

The chief minister also inaugurated the new block of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sanjavi. He inspected various departments of the hospital and reviewed the available medical facilities. He was given a detailed briefing on the hospital’s system, staff performance, equipment availability, and overall healthcare services.

Satisfied with patient facilities, the chief minister said healthcare reforms are under way and directed officials to ensure quality services at people’s doorstep.

CM Bugti also visited the Gove­rnment Polytechnic College San­javi and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project. He directed completion of the project by June 2026, noting that Rs58 million had been released and Rs90m more would be provi­ded for its timely completion.

Later, the chief minister visited the Quaid-i-Azam Cadet College Sanjavi, where he was briefed on the institution’s infrastructure, academic system, and ongoing construction works.

He directed completion of the project by June 2026, saying it would boost quality education in Balochistan.

CM Bugti said that developing infrastructure, education, and healthcare in Ziarat and Sanjavi is a top priority, adding that timely completion of projects will improve people’s living standards.

Juvenile jail

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has decided to construct a separate jail for juvenile prisoners and establish a Women Protection Force to safeguard women and girls from harassment and violence. Official sources said the juvenile jail would be built in Quetta at an estimated cost of Rs750 million.

They said that a temporary juvenile detention facility will be set up on Sariab Road until the permanent structure is completed. The model jail will also include a school and vocational training centre to provide education and skill development opportunities for young inmates.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025