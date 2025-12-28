E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Taxila discovery

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THERE is much to be excited about. A team of experts from the Punjab Department of Archaeology, conducting excavations in Taxila after a nearly two-decade hiatus, have struck literal treasure at the ancient remains of Bhir Mound, considered the first city of the Taxila Civilisation. While digging, they have uncovered what they believe is “compelling evidence” that the site hosted a well-organised urban settlement predating the sixth century BCE. They believe this is a momentous discovery that could rewrite the early history of civilisation in that region. For context, the new discoveries suggest the presence of a thriving civilisation in the region centuries before it was absorbed into the empires established by the Persian emperor Cyrus the Great and, later, the Greek king Alexander the Great.

A senior official of the Punjab Department of Archaeology, currently working on the site, believes that continued digging “may lead to a discovery beyond the sixth century.” Currently, the archaeologists are examining and documenting the new structures they have uncovered, as well as a “significant number” of physical artefacts, including finely crafted pottery, ancient coins, seals, and stone and metal tools used in construction and daily life. It is hoped that these discoveries will enrich students of history, as well as those, both young and old, who are fascinated by ancient civilisations. The Punjab government also deserves commendation. Just this November, it initiated a Rs800m project to excavate four sites, of which Taxila was one. The initiative has borne fruit almost instantly. It previously also declared Taxila a ‘City of Civilisations’ and created the Taxila Heritage Authority to enhance the city’s profile. What is still needed, however, is sustained investment in infrastructure and facilities to make historic sites and museums more accessible to those who wish to visit. It is hoped that it will also expedite work in those areas. Taxila certainly deserves to be showcased as a jewel of Pakistan’s heritage.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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Roshan
Dec 28, 2025 06:51pm
This is our heritage and we have to accept it and be proud of it
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Aniza niaz
Dec 28, 2025 10:01pm
A country where 40 percent population is living below the poverty line and 23 million children are out of school should spend on human development index not on heritage sites
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Sana ullah Khan
Dec 28, 2025 11:26pm
Thanks Dawn Official for providing such balance and unbiased analysis. This shall too pass, stay strong. We are with you.
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JustSaying
Dec 29, 2025 04:48am
One should never forget and distance itself from its Roots and History ....
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Rizwan
Dec 29, 2025 03:53pm
Taxila , no doubt ,is considered one of the most splendid civilizations of the past.There are many Pages of history which yet have hitherto are missiing.
Recommend 0

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