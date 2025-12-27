Pakistan rejects attempts to ‘undermine Somalia’s sovereignty’ after Israel’s Somaliland recognition

Pakistan on Saturday rejected Israel‘s recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, terming it an attempt to undermine Somalia’s sovereignty.

Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday, with Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, saying his state will join the Abraham Accords.

The decision could reshape regional dynamics and test Somalia’s longstanding opposition to secession.

“Pakistan strongly condemns any attempts to undermine the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia, and rejects, in this regard, the announcement made by Israel recognising the independence of the so-called Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“Such illegal and provocative actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and not only threaten the peace and stability of the brotherly country of Somalia, but also that of the entire region,” it added.

Islamabad called on the international community to step in to reject any such actions, and “prevent and deter Israel from undermining the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the broader region”.

“Pakistan reiterates its complete support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as well as for all efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the country,” the FO said.

It added that Pakistan also reiterated its “unequivocal rejection” of any steps aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land under any circumstances.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said on X earlier today that Israel had “previously used the name Somaliland as a destination for the deportation of members of our Palestinian people, especially from the Gaza Strip”.

Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and for a sovereign, independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Egypt, Turkiye, Djibouti and the African Union have condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, and reaffirmed their full support for Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone calls yesterday with his counterparts from Somalia, Turkiye and Djibouti to discuss what they described as dangerous developments in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy — and relative peace and stability — since 1991, when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region has failed to receive recognition from any other country.