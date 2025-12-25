ANF seizes over 304kgs of drugs in nationwide operations

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted six operations across the country, arresting four suspects, including a woman, and seizing as many as 304.33 kilogrammes of narcotics valued at over Rs786 million, it emerged on Thursday.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the operations were carried out around educational institutions as well as in several cities as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and protect students from narcotics abuse.

In Islamabad, ANF personnel recovered 70 30-gram psychotropic tablets from a suspect near a hotel in the G-9 sector. In another operation, 1.2kgs of hashish was seized from a woman near Shamkot Toll Plaza in Khanewal district.

“The arrested suspects confessed to supplying drugs to students at educational institutions,” the spokesperson said.

Under international drug interdiction efforts, ANF officials recovered 300kgs of crystal methamphetamine, concealed in animal feed, from a container at Karachi Port that was bound for Qatar.

In separate domestic operations, two kilograms of crystal meth were recovered from a truck near a park on Peshawar’s Ring Road and one suspect was arrested. In another action at a courier office on the same road, 100 grams of hashish were seized from a parcel destined for Lahore.

Meanwhile, in an inter-provincial operation, ANF recovered one kilogram of hashish from a suspect near the Old Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway in Kohat.

“Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and further investigations are underway,” the spokesperson added.