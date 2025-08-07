E-Paper | August 07, 2025

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize illicit drugs worth $38m near Balochistan’s Pasni coast

Dawn.com Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 03:46pm
Officials of Pakistan Navy handing over the seized narcotics to Anti-Narcotics Force. — Pakistan Navy
Officials of Pakistan Navy handing over the seized narcotics to Anti-Narcotics Force. — Pakistan Navy

The Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized about 1,250 kilogrammes of illicit drugs worth $38 million from smugglers near Balochistan’s Pasni coast, the navy’s media wing said.

The navy and ANF have previously worked in several intelligence-based joint operations to counter unlawful activities along the coast.

“The value of the seized consignment in the international market is approximately $38 million,” a press release from the navy said. “The consignment was being smuggled via the Arabian Sea to international destinations.”

It added that the seized items, comprising 1,100kg of hashish, 50kg of crystal meth, and 100kg of heroin, have been handed over to the ANF for further legal proceedings.

“This successful operation by the Pakistan Navy and ANF, resulting in [the] seizure of a large quantity of drugs, is a testament to PN’s resolve to fight against illegal activities as a national obligation,” the statement said.

“Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.”

Last year, the navy seized a large quantity of narcotics in the north Arabian Sea during a regional maritime security patrol.

In February 2023, a joint intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation in the Arabian Sea resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs3 billion.

