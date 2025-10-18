E-Paper | October 18, 2025

High-tech drug smuggling network busted by Counter Narcotics Force in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 09:26am

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) claims to have dismantled a high-tech narcotics smuggling network in the Lahore division.

A CNF spokesperson said on credible intelligence, CNF conducted a successful operation on Thursday, apprehending an organised group involved in drug trafficking through drones.

The spokesperson claimed that its teams recovered 1.32 kilograms of heroin, three drones, two submachine guns with 60 rounds, a pistol, and two unregistered motorcycles during the operation.

He said the successful bust marked a significant achievement in the province’s ongoing war against narcotics and reflected the CNF’s growing operational capacity to counter modern smuggling tactics.

He said the force was actively pursuing post-operation leads through advanced intelligence tools to identify facilitators, handlers, and financiers behind the alleged racket.

Earlier, on October 15, Punjab CNF conducted another intelligence-led operation on Hafizabad Road in Gujranwala.

The spokesperson said the operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer and recovery of large quantities of narcotics and weapons, including 5.5 kilograms of hashish, 3 kilograms of opium, 713 grams of crystal ice, one pistol with two magazines, 41 rounds of 30-bore ammunition and one motorcycle.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

