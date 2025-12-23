LHC suspends Punjab land protection law

• CJ Neelum observes ‘even Jati Umra can be vacated in half an hour’ if law remains in place

• Comments some people apparently ‘want to hold all powers’

• Opines authorities will ‘suspend Constitution’ if it were up to them

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Monday issued an interim order suspending the operation of the newly enacted Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Act, 2025, which empowers dispute resolution committees led by deputy commissioners to resolve property disputes.

Justice Neelum issued the ruling during a hearing of petitions filed by Abida Parveen and others, challenging decisions pertaining to property disputes taken by the committees under the law.

Through the interim order, she also suspended decisions taken under the new legislation to take away the possession of properties.

Expressing her disapproval of the law, she remarked: “Someone sho­uld inform the government that if this law remains in force, even Jati Umra [the Sharif family residence] could be vaca­ted within half an hour.”

The judge added: “It appears that some people want to hold all powers.”

Questioning the purpose of the law, CJ Neelum asked how a revenue officer could hand over the possession of a property in a matter pending before a civil court.

‘Even suspend Constitution’

The judge observed that the new law had dismantled the civil setup, civil rights, and judicial supremacy.

“If it were up to the authorities, they would even suspend the Const­itution,” she added.

Justice Neelum further pointed out that in case a deputy commissioner handed over the possession of an individual’s house to someone else under the new law, the affected person would have no right to appeal.

“The new law does not allow the high court to grant a stay in such matters,” she noted.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other government officials were present at the hearing on Monday, but the province’s advocate general did not appear before the court.

The court was informed that the principal law officer was ill.

Responding to this explanation, Justice Neelum remarked that she, too, was ill and had been advised bed rest, yet was present in court presiding over proceedings.

Earlier, an additional advocate general informed the court that the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance, 2025, had been repealed on Dec 18, 2025, through the enactment of the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Act, 2025.

He acknowledged that the dispute resolution committees had acted beyond their mandate.

The law officer also conceded that the committees had no authority to grant possession of property or land, adding that these powers were vested in tribunals headed by former judges.

He pointed out that no tribunal had been notified in these cases.

“Therefore, no tribunal orders exist [in these cases].”

The law officer further said that the committees lacked the authority to act in any case that was already pending before a civil court.

“In view of the statement made by the learned additional advocate general on behalf of the government, this court is showing restraint, and the dispute resolution comm­ittee[s] [are] directed to restore the status of the properties/land as it was before the filing of the complaint[s] before them,” the written order of the hearing read.

Justice Neelum suspended the provisions of the law and stayed all proceedings until further orders.

The chief justice remarked that a full bench would be constituted to further proceed with the matter and adjourned the hearing.

Govt’s options

Separately, a Punjab law officer told Dawn that the provincial government could challenge the LHC’s interim order before the Supreme Court under its appellate jurisdiction.

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the provincial government could also approach the Federal Constitutional Court, as the case involved a question of law.

“The government may also request the proposed full bench to review the stay order. However, its chances of obtaining relief through that route are relatively slim,” he added.

The ordinance in question was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Oct 31 and mandates the resolution of land disputes within 90 days.

It has been challenged before the LHC, and during a previous hearing on the matter, Justice Neelum had questioned the involvement of a newly created force under the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority in such matters.

She had also commented that “patwaris [revenue officials] and ACs [assistant commissioners] seem to have developed a desire to become judges”, questioning the jurisdiction of a patwari to take cognisance of a matter already pending before the apex court.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025