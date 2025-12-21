Two injured as tanker hits army vehicle

NAWABSHAH: Two army jawans were seriously injured when a speeding oil-tanker hit an army vehicle near Qazi Ahmed town along National Highway on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Mohammed Bakhsh and Mohammed Nadeem. They were on their way to Sukkur from Karachi when their vehicle met with the accident.

Police and Rescue-1122 personnel rushed to the accident site and shifted the victims to the Qazi Ahmed Taluka Hospital for emergency treatment.

Later, one of them was referred to the Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah, due to his critical condition.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025