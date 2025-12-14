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Key truck coys spurn govt claim of deal

Khalid Hasnain Published December 14, 2025
A file photo of heavy trucks. — AFP
A file photo of heavy trucks. — AFP
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LAHORE: As the government claims to have settled issues with the transport owners, leading to ‘calling off’ the wheel-jam strike in Punjab, a majority of goods transport associations have straightway rejected the development, saying they wouldn’t surrender till acceptance of their demands in letter and spirit.

On Saturday, senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb along with transport minister Bilal Akbar and senior officials held a meeting with the representatives of various goods transporters’ unions to resolve the issues. Resultantly, the unions/associations formally announced ending the strike.

On this occasion, the senior minister announced giving the transport sector the status of industry, urging the transport owners to submit their recommendations till Wednesday.

On the other hand, the heavy vehicle transporters expressed ignorance of the development, stating they were neither part of this meeting nor the government invited them. They also vowed to continue the strike till acceptance of their demands.

Heavy vehicles, truck trailer bodies vow to continue strike

“We are the biggest stone crushing market (Pul-11, Sargodha), Punjab Pakistan, employing around 300,000 to 400,000 people. But unfortunately, the government ignored us,” Khalid Arain of Punjab stone transporters association, Sargodha, deplored.

“We are part of All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance — a group of over 10 major unions. We want government to resolve our issues, failing which we have no option but to continue with our strike,” he warned.

Talking to this reporter, All Pakistan Truck Trailer Owners Association chief Lala Yasir Naseer also expressed disassociation with those who held dialogues.

“They (only two associations) had asked me to accompany with them. But I refused to do so, stating that his association would only call off the strike if the Karachi-based unions announce to do so,” he explained.

“All three ports in Karachi are closed. So how can we call off [the strike] individually since we are part of them,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

Khalid Hasnain

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