Punjab transporters call off wheel-jam strike after talks with provincial govt, ‘acceptance of demands’

Transporters called off a Punjab-wide strike on Monday after talks with the provincial government representatives, with one of the participants included in the negotiations confirming to Dawn that authorities had largely agreed to transporters’ demands.

The call for the strike today, which was also observed in Islamabad, was given by transporters’ bodies primarily in protest against a new traffic ordinance that significantly increased traffic fines.

To discuss the matter, talks were held between representatives from the Punjab government, who were led by the provincial transport minister, Bilal Akbar, and a delegation of the Mutahidda Transporters’ Association’s action committee.

After the meeting, action committee member Lala Yasir told Dawn that the transporters called off the strike after the government accepted their demands.

He said that apart from the revision of the Punjab Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, the transporters also demanded an end to the registration of first information reports against drivers and owners of heavy vehicles over even minor violations of traffic laws.

According to Yasir, the government agreed that no cases would be registered against or huge fines would be imposed on drivers and vehicle owners.

Moreover, he said, the government also agreed to form committees to review and discuss the ordinance with transporters’ representatives, and subsequently make changes to the new law in light of recommendations by the representatives of transporter associations.

A meeting between the two sides has been scheduled for tomorrow as well, he said.

Earlier, Muttahida Transport Federation of Twin Cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Chairperson Raja Muhammad Riaz told Dawn that while negotiations were under way, “the government is not interested in resolving the matter and even attempted to divide the [transporters’] association”.

Partial suspension of public transport in twin cities

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, operations of public transport remained partially suspended earlier today as transporters observed a wheel-jam strike.

At the day’s start, lesser than usual traffic was seen on the roads in the twins cities following the call for the strike. There were also reports of school van owners joining the strike and passengers facing difficulties at main bus stands.

Pirwadhai General Bus Stand, one of the main bus terminals in Rawalpindi, also saw less than usual activity and vehicles for inter-provincial travel were seen lining the bus bays.

While public transport on main roads largely remained suspended, Qingqi rickshaws, small vans and small loading vehicles were operating in Rawalpindi’s commercial areas, including Raja Bazaar, and link roads.

The Goods Transport Association had also joined the strike, but Regional Transport Authority Secretary Asad Shirazi claimed while speaking to Dawn that goods-carrying vehicles remained operational “despite threats from associations”.

The official said the government “will facilitate the vehicles that will remain on roads”.

On the other hand, there were reports of the supply of food and essential items getting affected due to the suspension of goods transport at Grand Trunk Road — a major north-south artery that traverses the country.