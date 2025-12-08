E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Punjab transporters call off wheel-jam strike after talks with provincial govt, ‘acceptance of demands’

Khalid Hasnain | Aamir Yasin Published December 8, 2025
In this 2020 photo, buses are seen parked at Lahore’s Badami Bagh stand as transport owners observe a strike against increase in toll and fines. — White Star/ File
In this 2020 photo, buses are seen parked at Lahore’s Badami Bagh stand as transport owners observe a strike against increase in toll and fines. — White Star/ File
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Transporters called off a Punjab-wide strike on Monday after talks with the provincial government representatives, with one of the participants included in the negotiations confirming to Dawn that authorities had largely agreed to transporters’ demands.

The call for the strike today, which was also observed in Islamabad, was given by transporters’ bodies primarily in protest against a new traffic ordinance that significantly increased traffic fines.

To discuss the matter, talks were held between representatives from the Punjab government, who were led by the provincial transport minister, Bilal Akbar, and a delegation of the Mutahidda Transporters’ Association’s action committee.

After the meeting, action committee member Lala Yasir told Dawn that the transporters called off the strike after the government accepted their demands.

He said that apart from the revision of the Punjab Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, the transporters also demanded an end to the registration of first information reports against drivers and owners of heavy vehicles over even minor violations of traffic laws.

According to Yasir, the government agreed that no cases would be registered against or huge fines would be imposed on drivers and vehicle owners.

Moreover, he said, the government also agreed to form committees to review and discuss the ordinance with transporters’ representatives, and subsequently make changes to the new law in light of recommendations by the representatives of transporter associations.

A meeting between the two sides has been scheduled for tomorrow as well, he said.

Earlier, Muttahida Transport Federation of Twin Cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Chairperson Raja Muhammad Riaz told Dawn that while negotiations were under way, “the government is not interested in resolving the matter and even attempted to divide the [transporters’] association”.

Partial suspension of public transport in twin cities

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, operations of public transport remained partially suspended earlier today as transporters observed a wheel-jam strike.

At the day’s start, lesser than usual traffic was seen on the roads in the twins cities following the call for the strike. There were also reports of school van owners joining the strike and passengers facing difficulties at main bus stands.

Pirwadhai General Bus Stand, one of the main bus terminals in Rawalpindi, also saw less than usual activity and vehicles for inter-provincial travel were seen lining the bus bays.

While public transport on main roads largely remained suspended, Qingqi rickshaws, small vans and small loading vehicles were operating in Rawalpindi’s commercial areas, including Raja Bazaar, and link roads.

The Goods Transport Association had also joined the strike, but Regional Transport Authority Secretary Asad Shirazi claimed while speaking to Dawn that goods-carrying vehicles remained operational “despite threats from associations”.

The official said the government “will facilitate the vehicles that will remain on roads”.

On the other hand, there were reports of the supply of food and essential items getting affected due to the suspension of goods transport at Grand Trunk Road — a major north-south artery that traverses the country.

Pakistan

Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

Khalid Hasnain

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

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Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 08, 2025 04:02pm
why is the government relying on private sector entirely to provide transportation to the public? this seems like a national security risk, they can suspend it at any time of tension with the enemy and throw everything into chaos.
Recommend 0
Saifee
Dec 08, 2025 04:42pm
The government should not get blackmailed by the transport mafia. let them strike for as long as they want to. There will be hardships on the common people. But equally there will be more new business and startups will appear. So in the long term this will be good for the people and for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ikglaque Chan
Dec 08, 2025 08:49pm
@Saifee, So, the police shuld continue to harass poor drivers? And continue to ask for money from drivers?
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmad
Dec 09, 2025 04:47am
Acceptance of demands = Gave into black mail. Fixed it. Our leaders have no backbone, I wonder how they get out of bed? Maybe just slither on the floor.
Recommend 0
Ghalibjeee
Dec 09, 2025 08:14am
Giving in to transporters demands means they are given free to break traffic rules at whim. With No accountability or consequences whatsoever. Let them go on strike as long as they want, will definitely bring down pollution level if nothing else.
Recommend 0

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