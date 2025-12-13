Transporters vow to continue strike until demands are accepted

LAHORE: Traders and transporters have criticised the working style of the Punjab chief minister and have advised her to stop ‘anti-business actions’ as the wheel-jam strike called by the transporters entered its sixth day on Friday.

According to reports, only two transporter groups announced calling off the strike after meeting with the Lahore police. However, other major transport associations rejected the announcement.

“We are yet to receive the material lying at the Karachi Port after being imported from various countries. Likewise, the goods we were to send to various international buyers have been lying at factories for the last six days,” Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Secretary General Azizullah Goheer said while talking to Dawn on Friday.

“The strike is not only causing financial loss but also damaging our credibility and commitment internationally. We are missing vessels through which we booked our export goods. It is a loss of billions,” he said, terming the situation serious.

Question CM’s ‘anti-business’ governance style; claim business activities halted across the country; only two groups call off strike

On the other hand, the traders and goods transporters have joined hands and held a joint press conference against the government for halting business activities through various actions, including implementation of the amended motor vehicle ordinance that empower field officers to impose heavy fines on transporters besides getting FIRs lodged against them for various violations.

“There is no business in Lahore and in the rest of Punjab. Business activities have also come to a grinding halt in Sindh and other provinces due to the closure of goods transport. At present, no goods in the wholesale markets are being transported to other cities from Lahore,” All Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran Pakistan General Secretary Naeem Mir told reporters at a press conference held at the press club.

Flanked by transporters’ representatives, he criticised the chief minister for her governance style and requested her to give the business community access to her office.

“We the traders are already worried due to repeated visits of officers of several departments at our businesses on a daily basis. Now, the wheel-jam strike has choked business activities across Punjab. You (the CM) are our leader. Please listen to us,” the APAT’s general secretary said.

He claimed that the transporters were deceived on the pretext of dialogues, but the government’s senior minister rejected the transport minister’s commitments with the transporters.

“Which governance style is this? Who is giving advice to the government? Why are we being treated like the culprits of May 9 incidents,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, the office bearers of the Mazda Goods Transport Association and the Punjab Goods Transport Alliance announced to call off the strike after meeting with the Lahore police.

“As the DIG police has assured us to resolve the issue, we have decided to call off the strike, we will also meet the CM and the senior minister today (Saturday),” said Muhammad Attique, an office-bearer while talking to this reporter. The alliance also issued a statement to the effect.

However, other major transport associations rejected the announcement. They said that the national-level associations would not end the strike until their demands were accepted.

“Only two groups have announced to call off the strike, but we are not with them. Moreover, the strike is being observed across the country and not just Punjab,” All Pakistan Truck Trailer Owners Association chief Lala Yasir Naseer told Dawn when contacted.

“We will only call off the strike after suspension of the disputed clauses of the motor vehicle ordinance and other highhandedness with the transporters on the part of enforcement officers,” he said.

Transporters of Goods Association (TGA) Chairman Tariq Gujjar said that the strike was being observed across the country and, at present, all three ports in Karachi were closed.

“Our several trucks, trailers are impounded in Punjab due to the implementation of the ordinance and other issues. Similarly, the Sindh government has also issued a letter to implement laws related to operating old trucks and was taking similar actions,” he explained.

He said that one of their demands was to provide adequate parking for goods transport at all three ports in Karachi.

“We are with the transporters of Punjab and other provinces and will continue our strike till the acceptance of our demands,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025