Norway says envoy’s presence at Imaan Mazari SC hearing ‘in line with international law’

Norway has termed the presence of its ambassador at the Supreme Court hearing of the husband-and-wife lawyer duo, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, “in line with international law,” despite Pakistan’s protest.

Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas attended the hearing on Thursday, with his presence during court proceedings causing a stir in court and on social media.

The Foreign Office had summoned the Norwegian envoy and urged him to “adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engag­ement” after his “unwarranted” attendance.

“Noting that his actions amount to interference in the internal affairs of the country, the Ambassador was urged to adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engagement, as outlined in the relevant articles of the Vienna Convention,” said the FO statement.

Mazari had defended the envoy’s presence during the hearing, saying that “diplomats routinely observe court proceedings — that is not equivalent to them taking a position on any case”.

Norwegian media outlet Dagbladet reported a day ago that Cecilie Roang, senior communications adviser at the country’s foreign ministry, said: “Such lawful presence and observation of a court hearing in the recipient state is within the functions of embassies and is in line with international law.”

She added that such a presence was something that Norway, along with other countries, did in many places all over the world, particularly in “matters of public interest at the place of duty”.

“Reporting back home about events in the country of service is a core task of diplomacy. Legally attending public court hearings is not an unusual way to gather knowledge,” said the senior communications adviser at the Norwegian ministry.

Mazari and her husband are facing a trial under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca) and had moved an application in the SC requesting the urgent hearing of their appeal against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) refusal to grant interim relief.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed on Aug 12, 2025 by the assistant director (investigating officer) at the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency, Islamabad, before the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Reporting Centre under Peca.

The complaint accused Mazari of disseminating and “propagating narratives that align with hostile terrorist groups and proscribed organisations”, while her husband was implicated for reposting some of her posts.

The two have already filed a criminal revision before the IHC challenging the trial proceedings on grounds of due process violations under the Criminal Procedure Code, particularly the recording of evidence in their absence.