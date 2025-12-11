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Pakistan summons Norwegian envoy over ‘unwarranted’ presence at court hearing

News Desk Published December 11, 2025
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday summoned the Norwegian ambassador to Pakistan and urged him to “adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engagement” after his “unwarranted” attendance at a court hearing today.

Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas attended the Supreme Court hearing of rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case pertaining to controversial social media posts. The diplomat’s presence during the court proceedings generated a lot of chatter on social media.

The ministry, in its statement, said the Scandinavian country’s top representative was summoned by the additional foreign secretary (Europe). He was informed that his presence breached “diplomatic protocol and relevant international law”.

“Noting that his actions amount to interference in the internal affairs of the country, the Ambassador was urged to adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engagement, as outlined in the relevant articles of the Vienna Convention,” said the statement.

However, Imaan defended the envoy’s presence during the court hearing today on social media.

Responding to a journalist who termed the presence of the ambassador as a “breach of diplomatic norms”, Imaan said, “Who is going to explain to this genius that diplomats routinely observe court proceedings — that is not equivalent to them taking a position on any case.

“This is a standard practice but it’s very clear where the pressure is coming from to malign the ambassador,” she said.

Imaan and her husband are facing a trial under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca) — had moved an application in the SC requesting the urgent hearing of their appeal against the IHC’s refusal to grant interim relief.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed on Aug 12, 2025 by the assistant director (investigating officer) at the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Islamabad, before the Cybercrime Reporting Centre, FIA, under Peca.

The complaint accused Imaan of disseminating and “propagating narratives that align with hostile terrorist groups and proscribed organisations,” while her husband was implicated for reposting some of her posts.

The two have already filed a criminal revision before the IHC challenging the trial proceedings on grounds of due process violations under the CrPC, particularly the recording of evidence in their absence.

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AW
Dec 11, 2025 08:27pm
Thank you Norway for standing with the oppressed Pakistanis
Recommend 0
Faisal
Dec 11, 2025 09:14pm
I think in Pakistan we have free courts, fair trials that are open to public. We have nothing to worry about international reps being present as we have nothing to hide. Don't see what the issue is.
Recommend 0
Saleem Kapoorwala
Dec 11, 2025 10:40pm
If we follow international law and human rights, any embassy can attend any court hearings in any country .
Recommend 0
Prof Javaid Khan
Dec 12, 2025 06:55am
Under which law a foreigner can not attend a open court meeting ?
Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Dec 12, 2025 09:52pm
Which article of the Geneva Convention restrains a foreign diplomat attending hearings in an open court of law in the host country? Would be helpful had our legal experts at the Foreign Office bothered to refer / quote. One suspects there is no such restrictions imposed / advised. Would like to see a diplomatic rebuttal if not rejection.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 13, 2025 03:36am
We welcome any observer, foreign or national, to come and witness our justice. Independent observation of any state process such a elections or judicial process must stay transparent.
Recommend 0
Today
Dec 13, 2025 09:00am
Summon and urge in one sentence
Recommend 0

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