E-Paper | March 20, 2026

President Zardari directs PPP to prepare for local body polls in Punjab

Zulqernain Tahir Published December 13, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday tasked PPP lawmakers and members with commencing preparations for the local body polls in Punjab.

The local body polls are likely to be held in Punjab next year after some amendments to the local government law. Under Article 140-A of the Constitution and Section 219(4) of the Elections Act, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to hold elections within 120 days of the expiry of the term of the local government institutions.

In April 2019, the then PTI-led Punjab government dissolved the local government institutions, which were later restored by the Supreme Court and subsequently completed their term on December 31, 2021. The elections were supposed to be held by the end of April 2022, but this was not possible because the provincial government kept amending the local government law repeatedly.

President Zardari arrived in Lahore on Friday evening and met party leaders today at Bilawal House, directing them to enhance their public interaction.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, MNA Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, PPP Lahore leader Faisal Mir, PPP South Punjab Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, MPA Alamdar Qureshi, Malik Muzaffar, Zaki Chaudhry and Ali Zaki were among those present in the meeting.

“President Zardari asked the party to start preparation for local body polls in Punjab,” Shaheen told Dawn after the meeting.

He said the president tasked all lawmakers, ticket holders and party office bearers to enhance their public outreach so the party’s narrative of “serving the people” could be effectively disseminated.

Shaheen added that the president also appreciated the party’s performance in the south Punjab and said he would visit the region next month.

“There is a need to strengthen PPP in Punjab,” Zardari was quoted by him as saying.

Governor Haider also briefed the president on the political situation in the province. He and other leaders apprised the party co-chairman of the challenges being faced by the PPP in Punjab.

Shaheen said the president was also informed that PPP candidate Dost Muhammad Khosa for the National Assembly by-poll in DG Khan had won, but was declared the losing candidate through “massive rigging”.

In the by-election for NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan-2), Khosa secured 49,262 votes, while his PML-N rival Mahmood Qadir Khan won the seat with 82,413 votes.

“The party will challenge the victory of the PML-N candidate in the election tribunal on Monday,” Shaheen said.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Zulqernain Tahir is a political correspondent for Dawn with over 20 years of experience, currently covering political and governance issues with a focus on uncovering financial scams. He can be found on X at @zulqerr.

Zulqernain Tahir

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe