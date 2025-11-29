E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Govt gets time to defend Local Govt Act

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday granted more time to the Punjab government to file a reply to petitions challenging the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2025.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed heard the petitions filed by Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Moinuddin Qureshi and MPAs Hafiz Farhat Abbas and Ali Imtiaz Warraich.

A government’s law officer appeared before the court and sought one-month time to submit a reply.

The judge, however, rejected the request for one month and directed the law officer to file the reply within two weeks.

Barrister Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi represented the petitioners.

The petitions mainly assailed the inclusion of bureaucracy in the district authorities and local governments, pleading that it violates Article 140A of the Constitution, which mandates the devolution of powers to elected representatives, not to the bureaucracy.

They stated that under the impugned law (PLGA 2025), political parties had been practically excluded from the local government electoral process.

The petitions pointed out that, as per new scheme, the chairman and vice chairman of a union council shall be elected from among its members and there would be no direct election for these positions.

They also assailed a provision of the new law, which empowers any agency, authority or entity performing functions related to the regulation of land use, building control, or private housing schemes within the territorial jurisdiction of a local government to retain up to 75 per cent of the revenue generated by such agency or authority.

The petitions asked the court to set aside the impugned PLGA 2025 for being inconsistent with and in derogation of fundamental rights provided in the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe