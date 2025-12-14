ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

Dear Auntie,

I am a 19-year-old girl who just cleared her Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and, luckily, secured a seat in a government medical college in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I consider myself extremely lucky to have gotten into a government college, considering the tough competition in our province.

However, now that I am in my post-MDCAT phase, strangely, I am questioning my career choice. Do I really want to do this? What about the saturation in this field? What if I am jobless after all the hard work and extensive studies? Is pursuing this field in a country with a faltering economy the right career choice? These questions are popping up in my head every now and then.

My dream was to clear the MDCAT and I really put in all my efforts to achieve it. Now, after I am done with it, I am actually clueless. I am wondering if I really wanted to become a doctor or was it just the craze of clearing the MDCAT and proving myself to people. Or is it just the poor situation of doctors these days in our country that is subduing my passion for this field?

My father says I am simply being ungrateful which, I know, I am not. I have had these fears since my intermediate days, but I didn’t pay much attention to them because, at that time, my real aim was to just ace this exam. But now, when I am really about to start this journey, these fears have resurfaced and I can’t run away this time.

Is questioning my career choice at this point something I should pay attention to or are these thoughts normal and they will fade away once I step in the medical college?

Clueless

‘Am I Ungrateful To Question My Medical Career?’

Dear Clueless,

What you’re feeling is pretty normal. Many students, especially those in highly competitive fields such as medicine, experience doubt right after achieving a big goal like clearing the MDCAT. You worked hard, you cleared it and now the reality of the next step is setting in.

It does not mean that you’re ungrateful or that you are in the wrong field. It just means you’re thinking about your future, which is a sign of maturity. Your questions about market saturation, Pakistan’s economy and whether you really should be doing medicine are all valid.

Basically, you shouldn’t let your doubts define your career. It’s normal to feel anxious when starting something new and demanding. Many students feel what you are feeling in their first few weeks of college.

Also, I suggest you focus on your next steps. Right now, you need to start your studies and get into exploring the field of medicine. Focus on the now without thinking too much about the future (which can overwhelm you). Ask yourself questions such as what draws you to medicine, beyond the prestige. Is it that you’ll be able to help people? Is it that you are curious about health and healing? Once you think about that, it’ll help you connect with your motivations.

Finally, our feelings can change and that might happen once you get into the work. Your experiences in the first few months will tell you more about whether this field is the right fit for you.

Questioning your path doesn’t mean you are on the wrong path. It means you are thinking critically about your life. I wish you all the best for the journey ahead.g

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is in crisis and/or feeling suicidal, please go to your nearest emergency room and seek medical help immediately.

Auntie will not reply privately to any query. Please send concise queries to: auntieagni@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, EOS, December 14th, 2025