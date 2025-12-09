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Microsoft announces $17.5 bn investment in India, its ‘largest ever’ in Asia

AFP Published December 9, 2025
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Global technology giant Microsoft announced on Tuesday plans to invest $17.5 billion to help build India’s artificial intelligence infrastructure, with CEO Satya Nadella calling it “our largest investment ever in Asia”.

Several global corporations have announced large investments this year in the South Asian nation, which is projected to have more than 900 million internet users by year’s end.

“To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B (billion) – our largest investment ever in Asia – to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future,” Nadella said in a post on X.

Nadella made the announcement on social media after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, thanking the leader for “an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity”.
In a statement, Microsoft said the investment would be spread over four years.

“Together, Microsoft and India are poised to set new benchmarks and drive the country’s leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure in the coming decade,” the statement said.

The tech giant said one of the key priorities of its investment plan was “building secure, sovereign-ready hyperscale infrastructure to enable AI adoption in India”.

“At the heart of this effort is the significant progress being made at the India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad – that is set to go live in mid-2026,” Microsoft added.

The planned cloud region is twice the size of the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in India’s eastern city Kolkata, which has a capacity of over 65,000 people.

Microsoft said the latest announcement “builds on” a previous investment pledge Nadella had made earlier this year, committing $3 billion for AI and cloud infrastructure in India over the next two years.

Modi said he was “happy” that the tech giant had chosen India as the destination for its largest investment in Asia.

“The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

“When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India,” Modi added.

Tech giants

Global technology giants are aggressively courting more users in India, the world’s most populous country and fifth-largest economy.

A special area of focus has been artificial intelligence with US startup Anthropic in October unveiling plans to open an office in India. Its chief executive Dario Amodei has also met Modi.

The same month, Google said it will invest $15 billion in India over the next five years, as it announced a giant data centre and artificial intelligence base in the country.

OpenAI has said it will open an India office, with its chief Sam Altman noting that ChatGPT usage in the country had grown fourfold over the past year.

AI firm Perplexity also announced a major partnership in July with Indian telecom giant Airtel, offering the company’s 360 million customers a free one-year Perplexity Pro subscription.

But India’s bid to become a global technology and artificial intelligence hub is colliding with increasingly tightening digital regulations.

According to recent media reports, authorities are drafting plans to ensure that manufacturers enable satellite location tracking in smartphones that cannot be turned off by users - a proposal that rights groups have raised the alarm over.

World

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Madeeha
Dec 09, 2025 07:51pm
good for India. I wish some business can be brought to Pakistan as well!!
Recommend 0
Wiserneighbour
Dec 09, 2025 08:04pm
That's called governance!!
Recommend 0
John
Dec 09, 2025 09:53pm
awesome news !! good to see India progressing
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Dec 09, 2025 10:05pm
Indians are Brainy.....
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Dec 09, 2025 10:06pm
India at the forefront of Technology..
Recommend 0
Venkat
Dec 10, 2025 03:55am
You like it or not, India having very good democratic setup, I don’t think anyone thinking of going against people will wether it’s right or left, our military is there for safeguarding the border not in policy making, hope oneday Pakistan and India work together for betterment of the people either side, so military dictatorship is not a solution.
Recommend 0
DS
Dec 10, 2025 04:11am
Good news for India
Recommend 0
Suneel Jagdale
Dec 10, 2025 11:19am
good
Recommend 0
VoxPopuli
Dec 10, 2025 12:57pm
They should invest in the entire subcontinent Nepal, BDesh, SL, Pakistan, Bhutan Lot of young talent
Recommend 0
MP
Dec 11, 2025 02:48am
Diversion should be away from China and let prosper Democratic Countries
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Dec 11, 2025 01:41pm
Two of the magnificent seven-Apple, Nvidia,Amazon,Microsoft,Meta platform, Alphabet(google) and Tesla are headed by Persons who did their schooling and Graduation in India. So,it is but natural.
Recommend 0
Imagine
Dec 11, 2025 01:42pm
Microsoft, Google and Open AI are coming to India for investment. In the past, multinational were going in West, but now they have started looking towards East.
Recommend 0
Ke
Dec 11, 2025 06:43pm
Indians have a very strong participation and hold in US economy. Over the years in the last two decades scores and scores of Indians have positioned themselves in top companies and in top positions. Our commercial attaches in this regard had done zero work but enjoyed lot of perks by living abroad.
Recommend 0

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