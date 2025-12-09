PM Shehbaz hails ‘extremely productive, gratifying’ talks with Indonesian president

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday termed his meeting with the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto “extremely productive and gratifying”, as the two pledged to expand bilateral trade ties.

Speaking during a ceremony held for the signing of several memoranda of understanding between Indonesia and Pakistan, PM Shehbaz detailed the pair’s discussions and said, “What we have decided is […] to promote our bilateral trade, culture, interact in the field of medical health, education, and vocational training.”

He assured the Indonesian president that Pakistan would “work closely” with Indonesia to achieve the decided targets.

The premier noted that Pakistan’s current bilateral trade with Indonesia stood at $4.5 billion, out of which more than 90 per cent accounted for palm oil imports.

“We have discussed how to take corrective measures to balance this balance of trade through agricultural exports from Pakistan, through exports of IT-led initiatives,” adding that the “trade gap” can be filled in many other areas as well.

The premier shared that the two countries had reached an agreement to send Pakistani doctors, dentists, medical professors and experts to Indonesia, which he said was establishing a “a large number” of medical colleges and universities.

“I assure you that whatever is possible for us in this [regard], we will do it without any delay and with great pleasure,” PM Shehbaz said, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its “brotherly nation.”

PM Shehbaz conveyed Pakistan’s “warmth and sincerity” to Indonesia in his address.

He noted that the Indonesian president’s visit coincided with the anniversary of Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with Indonesia.

On that note, the premier stressed, “Let us agree to celebrate these 75 years with great fanfare in Jakarta and in Islamabad simultaneously, that will convey a very loud and clear message to all and sundry.”

The prime minister recalled that the two nations’ relations “predated” their independence.

“Our founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, supported the war of independence of Indonesia while he was president of the All India Muslim League,” he said, lauding the “great heroic struggle of the Indonesian people.”

The premier continued: “Little did we know in 1965, our war against our neighbouring country, [Indonesia] stood with Pakistan like a rock, and this has gone into the annals of history in golden words.”

“It will be remembered by the people of Pakistan for all times to come,” PM Shehbaz added.

He also appreciated Indonesia’s “unwavering stand” on Gaza, stressing that it had “resulted in peace in that part of the world”.

“By the grace of god, bloodshed has stopped. However, Israel’s ceasefire violations continue,” the premier noted.

He insisted that it was “high time that we sit down and really put our heads together and stop this bloodshed over there for all times to come”.

Coming back to Pakistan-Indonesia relations, the premier voiced optimism that “the bond between Pakistan and Indonesia will continue to grow in strength, depth, and vision”.

He stressed that the president’s visit “will take these wonderful relations to a much higher level”.

In his concluding remarks, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to “cooperate” with Indonesia for progress and peace in the region.

Nishan-i-Pakistan awarded to Indonesian president

In a ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr today, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan — the country’s highest civil award — upon President Subianto, the Presidency said in a statement.

According to the statement, the investiture ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, the air force and navy chiefs and members of the federal cabinet.

Before the investiture ceremony, President Zardari held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, “which focused on historic ties between the two countries, shared values and the long-standing foundations laid by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and [then-Indonesian] president Sukarno”, the statement read.

“Both presidents noted the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and agreed that their relationship continues to rest on shared values and long-standing goodwill,” it added. “They expressed the intent to work more closely for peace, stability and prosperity.”

The pair also highlighted the value of working together on climate resilience, disaster management and sustainable development, given the shared challenges facing the two countries. They also discussed areas where economic cooperation could expand, such as renewable energy and tourism.

“The president (Zardari) highlighted the need for more balanced market access and diversification of Pakistan’s exports. Both sides welcomed the establishment of the Joint Trade Committee as a useful forum for addressing trade issues and encouraging business linkages,” the statement read.

The pair also agreed on strengthening defence cooperation through both joint training and production, while also reaffirming cooperation in addressing issues like Islamophobia and Muslim unity.

President Zardari also expressed his condolences for those killed in floods that swept through Indonesia’s Sumatra island, according to the statement.

“While underscoring the need for peace, security and prosperity for the region, the President briefed the visiting dignitary on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the statement read.

President Subianto hails ‘historic brotherly relations’

Meanwhile, President Subianto, at the outset of his speech, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception he had received in Pakistan.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto addresses the ceremony along with PM Shehbaz Sharif on December 9. — DawnNewsTV

He thanked PM Shehbaz for receiving him in person along with President Zardari.

Echoing PM Shehbaz’s remarks, he said, “Today we have had very productive meetings. We have achieved many agreements in various fields, and we have addressed matters of mutual interest between us.”

“We have common values, we have common interests; we are both maybe the biggest Muslim countries in the world,” Subianto said.

“But our Islam is moderate Islam, which promotes inclusivity, tolerance.”

He added that the historic and brotherly relations between the two countries were “solid”.

“I think it is very important for us in the coming days and coming years that we make use of this history, make use of this brotherly bond, to benefit our people in most fields.”

He particularly expressed his gratitude that Pakistan was willing to help Indonesia in the field of health by sending doctors, professors and experts to assist in strengthening its health sector.

“We have a very vast need [for] doctors and dentists, and I am starting a massive programme of education in this field, so your assistance will be very strategic and critical for us,” he said.

Subianto also said that he had instructed his ministers to expedite the rebalancing of Pakistan-Indonesia trade relations “in practical terms” and assured the prime minister that “we want to move as fast as possible in all these fields”.

Additionally, the Indonesian president said that the two countries would be coordinating their foreign policy as they had a common stance and common principles, “especially towards Palestine”.

“Our foreign ministers are closely in contact with each other […] we will always maintain a common stance in this regard,” he said.

“Once again, we will not waver in our support for a two-state solution in Palestine.”

I think, going forward, […] I feel very optimistic, I feel very bullish,” he said.

Prabowo concluded by expressing his hope to officially invite Shehbaz to visit Indonesia, along with Pakistan’s other leaders, hoping to “provide assistance and advice on how the two countries could advance their cooperation.”

Meeting with Field Marshal Munir

Later in the day, Prabowo also held a meeting with Field Marshal Munir.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.”



Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen existing ties between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on December 9, 2025, in Islamabad. — ISPR

“The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability,” the statement said.

Field Marshal Munir reiterated that Pakistan values its longstanding relations with Indonesia and is committed to expanding defence collaboration in training, counter-terrorism, and capacity-building domains, it added.

Guard of honour

President Subianto, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, was earlier presented a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

According to Radio Pakistan, a formal welcome ceremony was held for Subianto, who was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“A smartly turned out contingent of armed forces presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary,” it said.

The Indonesian president arrived in Islamabad yesterday at the invitation of PM Shehbaz.

In a post on X, the premier had said he was honoured to host President Subianto and looking forward to “our meaningful engagements tomorrow as we work to strengthen this enduring partnership”.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), this is the president’s first visit to Pakistan, as the last presidential visit was by ex-president Joko Widodo in 2018. The FO also said that the visit carried added significance as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

President Prabowo will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari during his stay. Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will also call on the Indonesian president, the FO said.