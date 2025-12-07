E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Indonesian president to arrive in Pakistan for 2-day visit

News Desk Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 12:18pm
Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto walks to speak about a recent wave of nationwide protests during a press conference alongside political party leaders at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on August 31, 2025. — AFP/ File
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto walks to speak about a recent wave of nationwide protests during a press conference alongside political party leaders at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on August 31, 2025. — AFP/ File
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from December 8-9, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday, adding that he will discuss with Pakistani leaders a “wide-ranging agenda” aimed at further strengthening ties between the two countries.

According to the FO statement, President Subianto will arrive in Islamabad and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

“This will be President Prabowo’s first visit to Pakistan. The last presidential visit from Indonesia was undertaken by President Joko Widodo in 2018,” the statement said, adding that the upcoming visit carries added significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

During his stay, the statement said, President Prabowo will hold delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz and meet President Asif Ali Zardari. Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will also call on President Prabowo, it added.

“The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda aimed at further strengthening Pakistan-Indonesia relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation, including trade, investment, defence, health, IT, climate, education and culture, as well as enhancing collaboration at regional and global levels.”

The statement also said that several memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed during the visit.

It further stated: “Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy close, cordial and long-standing relations, underpinned by shared values and mutual interests. The visit of President Prabowo will provide an important opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, contributing to the continued growth and diversification of the partnership between the two countries.”

