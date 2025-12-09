Security high alert across Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a video-link meeting on security at the Central Police Office, Lahore.

The IG directed that security be placed on high alert across the province and ordered the immediate launch of sweep and combing operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and all other districts.

The IG said SDPOs and SHOs must conduct joint operations with the CTD and other security agencies. He instructed CTD, SDPOs and relevant departments to conduct mock exercises in educational institutions.

He emphasised that CCTV cameras, security guards and emergency evacuation arrangements at all entry and exit points of schools and colleges must be ensured without exception.

IGP orders sweep and combing operations; CM directs to install cameras for surveillance outside educational institutions

He also ordered immediate profiling and data verification of all individuals entering Punjab from outside.

The IG added that monitoring of all banned organisations, including TLP, must continue on a regular basis, and that door-knocking activities should be intensified to curb terrorists and miscreants.

Dr Usman Anwar said Punjab police values the support of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for strict crackdowns on traffic law enforcement, crime control and anti-narcotics measures. He noted that due to the sustained efforts of Punjab police and awareness campaigns, driving licence issuance has increased manifold.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Special Branch Rao Abdul Kareem, Additional IG CTD Muhammad Waseem Sial, Additional IG Operations Punjab Muhammad Ali Naikokara, AIG Operations, and AIG Admin & Security. Additional IG south Punjab, all RPOs, DIG Operations Lahore, CPOs and DPOs participated through video link.

CM: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to instal cameras for digital surveillance outside all schools and educational institutions in the province.

She directed the Punjab Police to conduct mock exercises in educational institutions in collaboration with the School Education Department; and make security guards, entry checking and CCTV cameras mandatory for these institutions.

She directed them to register drivers and staff of inter-provincial buses. She directed police and other law-enforcement agencies to collaborate with the Motorway Police for security, besides improving digital monitoring and security in parks.

She directed the Safe City Authority to conduct a functional review of all cameras across Punjab, besides ensuring coverage of CCTV cameras in every city, including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

She also ordered them to link CCTV cameras installed in homes and markets to the Safe City in order to identify anti-social elements in a timely manner, besides continuing combing operations in this regard.

The chief minister directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and district police officers (DPOs) to contact elders in the relevant areas to compile their computerised record for the convenience and ease of citizens of other provinces residing in Punjab, besides identifying illegal Afghans.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025