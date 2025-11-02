Punjab extends Section 144 across province for 7 days citing security, law and order concerns

Punjab’s Home Department has extended Section 144 across the province until November 8, banning protests, rallies, sit-ins, and public gatherings due to concerns over terrorism and public order, a statement issued on Sunday said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period.

“In view of security threats, public processions and sit-ins can be soft targets for terrorists,” the home department said in its statement. “Malignant elements can take advantage of public protests and carry out anti-state activities to fulfil their nefarious intentions.”

It added that a complete ban has been imposed on the display of all types of weapons across Punjab. “There is also a complete ban on the use of loudspeakers under Section 144,” it said.

Furthermore, as per the statement, there is a complete ban on the publication and distribution of inflammatory, hateful or sectarian material. The department detailed that the decision to extend the implementation of Section 144 was taken to maintain law and order as well as to protect human lives and property.

“The Punjab government issued orders in view of the concerns of terrorism and public order,” it said, clarifying that the ban does not apply to wedding ceremonies, funerals, and burials.

Moreover, officers and officials present on official duties and courts are also exempted from the ban, while loudspeakers can be used only for Azan and Friday sermons, the statement added.

The ban was initially imposed on October 8 for 10 days and then for further seven days on October 18. The decision to extend the ban for another seven days was taken by the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order in its 39th meeting held at the home department due to security threats amid continuing tensions with the banned religiopolitical party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Later on October 25, the Punjab government extended the imposition of Section 144 for another week.