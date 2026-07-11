Pemra upholds Geo News suspension, warns of licence cancellation over future violations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has upheld its earlier decision to suspend Geo News for 15 days over the depiction of religious figures in the channel’s transmission aired on Muharram 10, warning that any future violation could lead to the cancellation of its licence.

As the suspension period expires on Saturday, the channel will resume transmission on Sunday.

In its final order, issued after the authority’s 191st meeting held on Saturday, Pemra said it had conducted a detailed review of the matter, taking into account the recommendations of the Council of Complaints, Lahore, the record of proceedings, the written and oral submissions of the licence holder, the Pemra Ordinance 2002 , the relevant rules, and the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015.

The Council of Complaints deliberated on the case during its 127th, 128th and 129th meetings held on June 30, July 2 and July 10, respectively.

After hearing Geo News representatives, examining the record and considering the opinion of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), it forwarded its recommendations to the authority.

Pemra said Geo News and its representatives were given a fair opportunity to present their defence before the final decision was taken.

The authority held that the violation was of a serious nature and was inconsistent with the obligations of a licence holder under the Pemra laws and the standards of responsible broadcasting.

While acknowledging that Geo News had admitted negligence, expressed remorse and issued an unconditional apology across all its media platforms, Pemra said these mitigating factors did not erase the violation or its legal consequences.

According to the order, the authority affirmed the June 27 decision suspending the channel’s licence for 15 days.

The suspension will remain effective until midnight today, after which transmissions may only resume once the suspension period has expired and the channel pays the Rs10 million fine imposed by the regulator.

Pemra also directed Geo News management to complete disciplinary proceedings against those found responsible for the lapse and dismiss them from service in accordance with the applicable rules.

It further ruled that any individuals removed from service as a result of the proceedings would not be allowed to work, directly or indirectly, with any Pemra-licensed, registered or authorised media service under the regulator’s jurisdiction.

The authority issued a final warning to Geo News, stating that any similar negligence in future would result in cancellation of its broadcasting licence.

In addition, Pemra directed Geo News and all other licence holders to establish impartial and competent in-house monitoring committees or editorial boards, submit their details to the regulator and ensure prior editorial scrutiny of all broadcast content.

The authority also announced that a separate directive would be issued to all licence holders for strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment in Suo Motu Case No. 28 of 2018 (PLD 2019 SC 1).

Pemra warned that any future violations by broadcasters would invite stricter action under the law.