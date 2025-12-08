E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Air traffic projected to reach 12.4bn passengers by 2050

Amin Ahmed Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 08:29am
In this file photo, travellers wait in terminal 4 at Heathrow Airport, west of London on September 20, 2025. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) projects that air travel will reach 12.4 billion passengers by the year 2050.

Launching its Strategic Plan for the next quarter century, in an announcement that coincided with International Civil Aviation Day on Sunday, the body noted that the impending entry of new types of highly automated aircraft into service would necessitate measures to ensure their safe integration into an already complex airspace environment.

This integration, alongside the projected growth in air traffic, presents new safety, security and cybersecurity challenges that must be addressed.

Being the UN civil aviation organisation, ICAO reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to reducing aviation’s carbon footprint.

It’s strategic plan for 2026-2050 also delivers on the long-term global aspirational goal of net-zero carbon emissions for international aviation by 2050.

ICAO launches strategic plan; commits to achieving ‘net-zero’ global emissions

The latest plan has identified a set of high priority enablers, focusing on key areas which are essential for addressing the complex challenges facing the aviation industry.

By prioritising these enablers and integrating them into the implementation of the strategic goals, ICAO aims to create a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive international civil aviation system.

The progress and impact of the high priority enablers will be regularly monitored and assessed to ensure their effective contribution to the overall success of the strategic plan.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

