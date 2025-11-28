E-Paper | March 05, 2026

New air traffic control tower to be built at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport

News Desk Published November 28, 2025
An aerial view of the airplane hub at the airport in Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. — Reuters/File
An aerial view of the airplane hub at the airport in Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched a project to build a new air traffic control (ATC) tower and a modern rescue and firefighting station (RFFS) at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, a PAA press release said on Friday.

According to the press release, the design phase of the project is expected to be completed within six months, with a two-year construction period for the tower and the station.

“The facilities will be designed and constructed by MM Pakistan in [a] joint venture with CEMOSA and Fairbanks Architects from Spain, bringing international expertise in airport planning and communication and navigation/air traffic management (CNS/ATM) systems integration,” the press release read.

A photo of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from December 26, 2024. — Abyan Amir
A photo of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from December 26, 2024. — Abyan Amir

It added that senior architect Bruce Fairbanks and CNS/ATM specialist Juan Cruz Canabate participated in a four-day workshop at Jinnah International, where they interacted with local aviation professionals to establish design parameters and decide on project requirements.

“After evaluating three potential locations, sites for both the ATC Tower and the new fire station have been finalised, ensuring alignment with operational, safety, and future development considerations,” the PAA said.

Jinnah International is one of the busiest airports in the country and serves as the main hub for flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines. According to aviation monitor FlightRadar, 64 tracked flights departed from Karachi on November 27.

Pakistan

Read more

Mahmood
Nov 28, 2025 07:23pm
Really?? The traffic of no more than 2-4 flights at the gates is too much for the current setup?? Rest of the rusting PIA 747s are parked on the dirk and among weeds far away. Really pathetic condition of the airport, outdated systems, poor infrastructure, flooded dirty rest rooms, and the airline staff are ill-trained and unprofessional - especially PIA and other Pakistani airlines.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 28, 2025 07:49pm
The airport needs to be moved away from its current location which is right in the middle of a populated area.
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Nov 28, 2025 11:39pm
Let’s make Jinnah Air Port world class for all International Flights and together make Karachi great city of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Annu
Nov 29, 2025 09:00am
It is an appropriate time to consider constructing a new airport in collaboration with Singapore or Qatar aviation authorities, so that Jinnah Int'l and new airports can efficiently accommodate the steadily increasing air traffic.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe