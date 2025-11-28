New air traffic control tower to be built at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched a project to build a new air traffic control (ATC) tower and a modern rescue and firefighting station (RFFS) at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, a PAA press release said on Friday.

According to the press release, the design phase of the project is expected to be completed within six months, with a two-year construction period for the tower and the station.

“The facilities will be designed and constructed by MM Pakistan in [a] joint venture with CEMOSA and Fairbanks Architects from Spain, bringing international expertise in airport planning and communication and navigation/air traffic management (CNS/ATM) systems integration,” the press release read.

A photo of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from December 26, 2024. — Abyan Amir

It added that senior architect Bruce Fairbanks and CNS/ATM specialist Juan Cruz Canabate participated in a four-day workshop at Jinnah International, where they interacted with local aviation professionals to establish design parameters and decide on project requirements.

“After evaluating three potential locations, sites for both the ATC Tower and the new fire station have been finalised, ensuring alignment with operational, safety, and future development considerations,” the PAA said.

Jinnah International is one of the busiest airports in the country and serves as the main hub for flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines. According to aviation monitor FlightRadar, 64 tracked flights departed from Karachi on November 27.