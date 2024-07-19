E-Paper | July 19, 2024

Global airline passengers may double in 20 years

Agencies Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 07:41am

PARIS: Airlines expect overall passenger numbers to double over the next two decades from the 4.3 billion who flew last year, with growth led by emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East, the main global airline body said on Thursday.

The projected surge in traffic could put further pressure on carriers to contribute to the fight against climate change and make progress towards a pledge to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

Average annual passenger growth is expected to be 3.6 per cent a year to 2043, compared with a forecast of 9.7pc growth this year, the International Air Transport Association said in its latest update.

The Asia Pacific region would lead with average growth of 4.8pc, propelled by countries like India (6.9pc) and China (5.8pc) but also Thailand and Vietnam (6.4pc each), the IATA said.

Passenger growth in Africa and the Middle East would rise by 3.6pc, while Latin American and the Caribbean would see a 2.9pc increase.

The mature markets of North America and Europe would see growth of 1.7pc and 2pc, the association said.

Air transport currently accounts for less than 3pc of global CO2 emissions, but is often in the firing line because it serves a minority of the world’s population.

Airlines are mainly betting on increased production of sustainable aviation fuels produced from renewable sources, expected to provide 65pc of the industry’s “net zero” target for 2050.

But the technological challenges of producing such fuels at scale — they currently provide just 0.53pc of airlines’ fuel consumption — are likely to require huge investments.

Meanwhile, North American aerospace factory workers seeking to reduce mandatory overtime and lock in four-day work weeks are facing some pushback from planemakers trying to increase production to meet soaring demand for jets.

In aviation, improved work-life balance has joined higher pay as key demands from pilots to aircraft mechanics after hybrid work weeks emerged after the pandemic. But big scheduling changes on the factory floor could weigh on manufacturers’ efforts to produce more commercial jets.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Misplaced priorities
Updated 19 Jul, 2024

Misplaced priorities

The government must call its APC at the earliest and invite all stakeholders to take part; this matter cannot be delayed further.
Oman terror attack
19 Jul, 2024

Oman terror attack

THE normally peaceful sultanate of Oman was shaken by sectarian terrorism on Monday when militants belonging to the...
Urban flooding
19 Jul, 2024

Urban flooding

THE provincial authorities have been taking precautionary measures, or so we have been told, to cope with emergency...
A way forward
Updated 17 Jul, 2024

A way forward

Before political leaders inflict more damage, they must give talks a chance.
Export delusions
Updated 18 Jul, 2024

Export delusions

Plummeting exports as a ratio of GDP is one of the major reasons driving the current economic slowdown and the balance-of-payments crisis.
Diversity in UK politics
17 Jul, 2024

Diversity in UK politics

THE recent UK elections have ushered in the most diverse parliament in the nation’s history. Under the leadership...