New ATC tower, fire station planned at airport

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched the construction of a state-of-the-art air traffic control (ATC) tower and a modern rescue & firefighting station (RFFS) at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the two projects are aimed at improving air traffic management, operational safety and airport readiness.

It said the design phase of the project is expected to be completed within six months, with a two-year construction period for the tower and the station.

However, the PAA did not mention the estimated cost of the two projects.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025