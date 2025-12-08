Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have seen our politicians — and now even security circles — indulge in the very opposite. While in this day and age of short tempers and deep polarisation, no one expects criticism or verbal exchanges to be polite, the parameters of incivility should not be stretched to include the harshest of invectives.

In this context, the ISPR presser on Friday was disappointing. The ISPR chief’s strong remarks targeting the PTI and its founder Imran Khan — without naming him — reflected the deep mistrust that exists between the military and the main opposition party, but the words used to label the former prime minister were unusually harsh. Mr Khan was dubbed ‘mentally ill’ and a ‘security risk’, and his party accused of colluding with India and the TTP. The civilian rulers appeared to have fallen in line, with the information minister endorsing “every word”, while the defence minister, too, defended the presser.

Targeting the opposition — something which should be exclusively between politicians without the military involving itself — has a long history in the country, as elsewhere. But in Pakistan, besides the usual criticism of political rivals, politicians, such as Fatima Jinnah during the Ayub era, have had their patriotic credentials questioned as well by military strongmen — who have also politically rehabilitated the same politicians they have had a hand in removing from power.

Politicians, too, have not missed any opportunity to throw mud at each other. A slew of them from Ghaffar Khan and Wali Khan to Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif have been labelled corrupt or anti-state. Mr Khan himself, the target of Friday’s presser, has arguably taken coarse language against opponents — the military included — to new heights.

But this cycle of toxicity must end. In particular, those who represent national institutions and are public office-holders should be measured in their words and keep within their constitutional bounds to secure the country from the many challenges it faces — including terrorism and border hostilities. In such a situation, there is a dire need to close ranks and stop labelling opponents as ‘enemies of the state’.

For all its missteps and internal turmoil, the PTI continues to enjoy significant popular support, and criticism of it should not go so far as to equate it with anti-state inclinations.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025