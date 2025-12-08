Public transporters announce strike against heavy fines today

RAWALPINDI: Public transporters on Sunday rejected the district administration’s request and announced to go ahead with their decision to observe a strike on Monday (today) against the new traffic ordinance that has significantly increased heavy traffic fines.

The wheel-jam strike is being observed on the call of Punjab Public Transport Association. The transporters’ body and Goods Transporters Association held a meeting with City Traffic Police Farhan Aslam and Regional Transport Authority Secretary Asad Shirazi.

During the meeting, the administration officials urged the transporters not to hold the wheel-jam strike in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

However, the transporters refused and said they would observe the strike to press the government to accept their demand of repealing the changes to the law.

The RTA secretary said, “We tried to convince the transporters not to go for the wheel-jam but the transporters demanded the abolition of the amendments to the law which is beyond our authority.”

He said the demands of the transporters had been conveyed to the Punjab government and it would hold negotiations with the United Transport Association in Lahore.

The chairman of the Muttahida Transport Federation of Twin Cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Raja Mohammad Riaz, told Dawn that transporters were facing problems due to the heavy fines, making it challenging to manage their household budgets.

He said heavy fines from Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 had become routine and ruining the business of transporters. He said the government seemed trying to recover its financial burdens from transporters, who were already struggling with the rising costs of fuel and spare parts.

He demanded an immediate reduction in the fines and an end to policies that destroyed the sector.

During the meeting, he said, traffic police agreed to not impose fines on vehicles having fitness certificates.

Goods Transport Association President Shakeel Qureshi said freight vehicles and goods transporters in Rawalpindi would support the strike. “We will join the strike on Dec 8 under the decision of the Pakistan United Transporters Committee.”

He said Rawalpindi transporters will keep their bases off the roads. “We strongly condemn the traffic laws passed by the Punjab Assembly which have increased the fines.”

He said the amendments to the customs laws set to be implemented were tantamount to economic murder of the transporters.

He said the government should make decisions with the interests of people in mind. Decisions should not be made by listening to only one side and laws should be formulated by consulting all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Rawalpindi district announced its support for the strike. The announcement was made by JUI-F district Emir Dr Ziaur Rehman.

The party’s spokesman Hafiz Ziaullah said heavy fines imposed by the Punjab government had made life difficult for the people of Rawalpindi, especially motorcyclists.

He demanded that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz should adopt a people-friendly policy and reduce unnecessary and unfair burden of traffic fines.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025