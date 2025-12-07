E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Australia hits Taliban officials with sanctions

Reuters Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 07:52am
Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Australia Penny Wong addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US on September 27, 2024. — Reuters/File
Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Australia Penny Wong addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US on September 27, 2024. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SYDNEY: Australia imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on four officials in Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Saturday over what it said was a deteriorating human rights situation in the country, especially for women and girls.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the officials were involved “in the oppression of women and girls and in undermining good governance or the rule of law” in Afghanistan.

Australia was one of several nations which pulled troops out of Afghanistan in Aug 2021, after being part of a Nato-led international force that trained Afghan security forces and fought the Taliban for two decades after Western-backed forces ousted them from power in 2001.

The Taliban, since regaining power in Afghanistan, have been criticised for deeply restricting the rights and freedom of women and girls through bans on education and work.

The Taliban government says it respects women’s rights, in line with its interpretation of Islamic law and local custom.

Wong, the Australian foreign minister, said in a statement the sanctions targeted three Taliban ministers and the chief justice, accusing them of restricting access for girls and women “to education, employment, freedom of movement and the ability to participate in public life”.

The measures were part of a new Australian government framework that enabled it to “directly impose its own sanctions and travel bans to increase pressure on the Taliban, targeting the oppression of the Afghan people”, Wong said.

Australia took in thousands of evacuees, mostly women and children, from Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power in the country, where much of the population now relies on humanitarian aid to survive.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe