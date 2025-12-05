E-Paper | December 05, 2025

ICC fines Fakhar Zaman for dissent during T20 tri-nation series final

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Twenty20 International tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 18, 2025.—Tanveer Shahzad/White Star
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the tri-nation final against Sri Lanka on Nov 29, the International Cricket Council said in a media release on Friday.

The left-handed opener was deemed to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”.

One demerit point has also been added to Fakhar’s disciplinary record — his first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident took place in the 19th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Fakhar engaged in a prolonged argument with the on-field umpires following the decision that led to his dismissal.

Fakhar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Reon King of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, along with third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi, laid the charge.

Under ICC regulations, Level 1 offences carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, in addition to one or two demerit points.

