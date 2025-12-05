Oghi villagers demand end to power outages

MANSEHRA: The residents and local government representatives of Shergar on Thursday met the assistant commissioner of Oghi, Mohammad Ali, demanding an end to prolonged power outages caused by a persistent fault in the local electricity feeder.

“We have repeatedly taken up this issue with the high-ups of Hazara Electricity Supply Company and lawmakers, but to no avail. We continue to suffer due to prolonged loadshedding caused by the feeder fault,” Ijaz Ahmad, chairman of Shergar village council, told the assistant commissioner during the meeting.

The assistant commissioner assured the delegation that district administration would take up the matter with Hazesco. “I fully understand the difficulties being faced by residents due to these outages. I will ensure early redressal of this issue,” he added.

The line superintendent of Hazesco, Ahtsham Khan, who also attended the meeting, said that he had already brought the fault into the notice of senior officials and was expecting an early restoration of power.

CRICKET: Pakistan Army and district administration organised Kohistan Premier League Cricket Tournament to provide local youth with an opportunity to engage in healthy activities and keep them away from falling into the hands of anti-social elements.

“This is the biggest-ever sporting event held in our district in collaboration with army. It is meant to instill patriotism among local youth and keep them away from negative influences,” Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan said at the concluding ceremony held in Dasu on Thursday.

A total of 44 teams participated in the mega cricket event, which began on November 15 and concluded with Dasu Badsha defeating Kamila Cobra in a thrilling final.

Col Zahid, Lt-Col Iftikhar the commanding officer of 8 Azad Kashmir Regiment, and heads of civil and police departments attended the ceremony.

The deputy commissioner said it was the first time he witnessed such a massive crowd for a sporting event in the district’s history.

He said that Kohistan was designed to become the country’s future economic hub, as Dasu and Diamer-Basha hydropower projects would help to meet national energy needs by generating around 9,000 megawatts of electricity.

Trophies and commendation certificates were distributed among the winning teams and outstanding players on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025