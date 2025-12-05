E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Oghi villagers demand end to power outages

Our Correspondent Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:21am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MANSEHRA: The residents and local government representatives of Shergar on Thursday met the assistant commissioner of Oghi, Mohammad Ali, demanding an end to prolonged power outages caused by a persistent fault in the local electricity feeder.

“We have repeatedly taken up this issue with the high-ups of Hazara Electricity Supply Company and lawmakers, but to no avail. We continue to suffer due to prolonged loadshedding caused by the feeder fault,” Ijaz Ahmad, chairman of Shergar village council, told the assistant commissioner during the meeting.

The assistant commissioner assured the delegation that district administration would take up the matter with Hazesco. “I fully understand the difficulties being faced by residents due to these outages. I will ensure early redressal of this issue,” he added.

The line superintendent of Hazesco, Ahtsham Khan, who also attended the meeting, said that he had already brought the fault into the notice of senior officials and was expecting an early restoration of power.

CRICKET: Pakistan Army and district administration organised Kohistan Premier League Cricket Tournament to provide local youth with an opportunity to engage in healthy activities and keep them away from falling into the hands of anti-social elements.

“This is the biggest-ever sporting event held in our district in collaboration with army. It is meant to instill patriotism among local youth and keep them away from negative influences,” Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan said at the concluding ceremony held in Dasu on Thursday.

A total of 44 teams participated in the mega cricket event, which began on November 15 and concluded with Dasu Badsha defeating Kamila Cobra in a thrilling final.

Col Zahid, Lt-Col Iftikhar the commanding officer of 8 Azad Kashmir Regiment, and heads of civil and police departments attended the ceremony.

The deputy commissioner said it was the first time he witnessed such a massive crowd for a sporting event in the district’s history.

He said that Kohistan was designed to become the country’s future economic hub, as Dasu and Diamer-Basha hydropower projects would help to meet national energy needs by generating around 9,000 megawatts of electricity.

Trophies and commendation certificates were distributed among the winning teams and outstanding players on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe