Punjab minister highlights initiatives for minority welfare

TAXILA: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that practical measures are being taken to ensure the welfare of minority communities, promote religious harmony and strengthen interfaith respect in the province.

He was addressing a reception hosted by the Hindu Valmiki Sewak Sabha at the Valmiki Temple in Attock on Thursday. Pakistan Sanatan Dharam Chairman Pandit Rakesh Chand also accompanied the minister.

Members of the Hindu community, including temple representative Sarwan Kumar, office bearers and local families, accorded a warm welcome to the minister by showering flower petals upon him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock Anil Saeed and Assistant Commissioner Anza Abbasi attended the ceremony on behalf of the district administration, where strict security arrangements had been made.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the Punjab government is fully committed to ensuring equal opportunities, development and religious freedom for all minority groups. “Such interactions and visits play a vital role in strengthening inter-community harmony,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025