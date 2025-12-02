E-Paper | December 04, 2025

FIA arrests three Nadra men in Quetta

Published December 2, 2025
Officials stand outside Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) building. — Photo via X/File
QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Quetta, has arrested three officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for allegedly issuing computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to foreigners.

The officials taken into custody were identified as Anwar Shah from Quetta regional head office, junior executive Akhtar Shah and Khawaja Waqas from Chaman zone.

FIA sources said the arrested officials had issued identity cards to foreigners in exchange for large sums of money, enabling them to obtain Pakistani passports and travel to Saudi Arabia.

Following investigations by Saudi authorities, several individuals were detained, and Pakistani authorities were formally notified for further probing into the matter.

FIA officials summoned the Nadra officers to record their statements and, after questioning, took them into custody for further investigation.

