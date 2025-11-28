E-Paper | March 05, 2026

NCSW strongly condemns Justice Najafi’s ‘misogynistic, irresponsible’ remarks on Noor Mukadam case

News Desk Published November 28, 2025
People carry signs against the killing of Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat, and to condemn the violence against women and girls during a protest in Karachi on July 25, 2021. — Reuters/File
People carry signs against the killing of Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat, and to condemn the violence against women and girls during a protest in Karachi on July 25, 2021. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), a statutory body working for women rights, on Friday condemned the “misogynistic and irresponsible remarks” made by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on the Noor Mukadam case, saying that they reflected a “harmful mindset that shifts responsibility away from the perpetrators of violence and onto women themselves”.

Justice Najafi — a member of the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court that had upheld the death penalty awarded to Noor’s murderer — attributed the ghastly 2021 murder to what he described as a vice prevalent in society.

In his additional note, which surfaced on Wednesday, Justice Najafi upheld the sentence handed to Zahir and observed that “the present case is a direct result of a vice spreading in the upper society which we know as ‘living relationship’ [sic]”. It appeared the judge was referring to a live-in relationship, where two unmarried individuals in a romantic relationship cohabitate.

The jud­ge also observed that societal compulsions in such non-marital long-term relationships were ignored to defy not only the law of the land, but also personal law under Islamic Sharia which, he regretted, amounted to a direct revolt against Islam.

In a statement issued today, the NCSW said it “strongly condemns” the “misogynistic and irresponsible remarks” made by Justice Najafi.

“Such statements constitute clear victim-blaming and reflect a harmful mindset that shifts responsibility away from the perpetrators of violence and onto women themselves,” the commission said.

“No woman’s choices, real or perceived, can ever justify or explain brutality, murder or any form of gender-based violence,” it added.

The commission further said that the remarks were also in contradiction of a previous judgment by Justice Ayesha Malik, where she emphasised that the language used for victims must be “sensitive, respectful and free from the personal biases of judges”.

According to NCSW, Justice Malik’s judgment clearly called on the judiciary to avoid moralising and stereotyping narratives that shame or blame women.

“The comments made in this case disregard that judicial responsibility and risk undermining public trust,” the statement stressed.

“The NCSW calls on all members of the judiciary to uphold constitutional values, maintain impartiality and ensure that courts remain spaces where survivors and victims are treated with dignity and respect,” the commission stated, adding that justice must be based on facts and law, “not personal judgment or bias”.

The NCSW was established by a presidential ordinance in July 2000 and is a statutory and autonomous body mandated to examine the policies and programmes for women development and gender equality. It also reviews laws, rules and regulations affecting the status and rights of women and suggests repeal, amendment or new legislation essential to promote the interests of women.

The judge’s observations, which surfaced just a day after the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, had triggered criticism from many on social media, including lawyers and journalists.

A day earlier, during a meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, Justice Najafi’s remarks were deemed “ridiculous”, with the committee questioning what would happen to the conviction rate in cases against women if a judge himself had made such remarks.

Pakistan

Read more

Sajid Shah
Nov 28, 2025 02:40pm
Justice Najafi is very much right in his observation. What wrong did he write. Secular societies are raising hue and cries to promote their liberal and western agenda. There is nothing misogynistic in this. He has upheld the death sentence and at the same time addressing the root cause of this crime. I don't see any issue. My salute to the judge.
Recommend 0
Nazir Ahmad Nadeem
Nov 28, 2025 03:07pm
Nothing wrong if a Justice has gone beyond the bookish order. In-fact, we as a society need to discuss the threats connected with such consensual co-inhabitation. What's wrong in it if, our kids/ youth is sensitized?
Recommend 0
Romm
Nov 28, 2025 03:11pm
Comments section is empty
Recommend 0
MSA
Nov 28, 2025 03:42pm
What's wrong in these comments by the legal fraternity
Recommend 0
Hamza Siddiqui
Nov 28, 2025 03:58pm
Najafi J. merely highlighted the setting in which the crime took place. His observations neither condone any act by Zahir nor do they prejudice the victim’s case in any manner. The conviction and sentence stand unaffected. It is well within the jurisdiction and prerogative of a Judge to comment on social conditions and moral decay reflected in a case. Such remarks do not constitute moral verdict on any individual; rather, they identify broader disintegration of societal norms.
Recommend 0
Nafees
Nov 28, 2025 04:52pm
@MSA, The judge didn't defend Zahir's brutality; he is absolutely right that in a Muslim society, an unmarried couple can't live together. This protest is itself unjustified; do they want to ruin the remaining fabric of this Muslim society?
Recommend 0
AA Moosavi
Nov 28, 2025 05:21pm
Justice Najafi has merely said speeding causes accidents, it is not tantamount to justifying accidents.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 28, 2025 05:38pm
@Nafees, and everyone else who support the justice's remarks. Correlation doesn't mean causation. There are millions of live-in relationships where murders don't happen and millions of marriages where spouses get murdered. The judge's job is deliver justice, and not share his personal opinions unless they are solicited. He can share them in his personal gatherings. Just like policeman's job is to register a factual FIR without adding any subjective views
Recommend 0
Fajj
Nov 28, 2025 05:56pm
Live in is not allowed in Islam
Recommend 0
Zia
Nov 28, 2025 06:28pm
Imran Khan also justified this horrendous crime by blaming victim on their attire.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe