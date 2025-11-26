E-Paper | March 03, 2026

‘Women deserve justice, not judgment’: Journalists, lawyers criticise judge’s remarks in Noor Mukadam case

News Desk Published November 26, 2025
Noor Mukadam, who was found murdered in a residence in Islamabad on July 20, 2021. — FIle photo via X
Comments from judges part of the Supreme Court’s bench that upheld Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence in the Noor Mukadam murder case once again stirred strong reactions on Wednesday.

Noor, aged 27 years, was found murdered at Zahir’s Islamabad residence in July 2021, with the probe revealing she was brutally tortured before being beheaded.

Not only had Zahir’s death sentence been upheld by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in 2023, but by a three-member bench of the SC as well on May 20 this year.

In an additional note released today, one of those judges, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, stood by the SC judgment but remarked that the “case is a direct result of a vice spreading in the upper society” known as a live-in relationship.

He went on to say that such ties “defy not only the law of the land but also the personal law” under Sharia, and termed them a “direct revolt” against God. The judge even cautioned the younger generation about “horrible consequences”, specifically noting that the case was a “topic for the social reformist to discuss in their circles”.

Back in May, Justice Hashim Kakar, who headed the SC bench, opined that a man and woman living together out of wedlock was against religion and morals. This happens in Europe, not here, he reportedly said.

The judge’s observations, which surfaced just a day after the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, triggered criticism from many on social media, including lawyers and journalists.

Journalist Benazir Shah said blaming the relationship dynamics “in a case where a woman was brutally murdered reflects a troubling mindset”.

“Women deserve justice, not judgment.”

“So death is ordained in a ‘living relationship’? Under which law?” asked senior journalist Mariana Baabar on X. “Does Islam allow beheading of na mahram?” she rhetorically wondered.

Gender policy analyst Fauzia Yazdani said the judge “drills on ‘vices’ in socio-religious context but fails to drill that ‘murder’ irrespective of any vice is CRIME”.

“The case was of brutal murder of Noor Muqaddam, not an application for character certification,” the researcher pointed out.

Journalist Zoya Anwer said: “Really wanna ask Justice Najafi about those countless ‘legally’ married women who are treated brutally by their [very very very] legal husbands if ‘live-in’ and deen se doori (distance from religion) is the root cause of Zahir Jaffer and Noor Mukadam’s case.”

“I literally grew up reading those afternoon Urdu newspapers plastered with headlines about ‘Cruel man beheaded his wife’ along with the photo of the bloodied, dead woman in question. But cool, cool, cool that ‘live-in’ that too in Pakistan is the REAL problem,” she said sarcastically.

According to the United Nations, some 50,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2024, breaking down to around one woman every 10 minutes.

Lawyer Rida Hosain slammed the judge’s note as “appalling”, sharing her comment piece from May about Justice Kakar’s similar remarks.

“He suggests the murder stemmed from the ‘vice’ of ‘living relationship’,” Hosain said, stressing that a judge “must uphold the law, not deliver moral lectures in a case where a woman was brutally murdered”.

Journalist and digital rights activist Farieha Aziz referred to the judge, who was among those appointed by the president, as “oh-so-progressive PPP’s pick for the FCC”.

Krishnan
Nov 26, 2025 06:56pm
Full implementation of Sharia will resolve all these conflicts. Today the upper class wants Sharia for the 99% poor and low class while keeping themselves above this Sharia law.
Recommend 0
Khalid_Toronto
Nov 26, 2025 07:29pm
I completely agree with the journalists and lawyers. Judge saab, stop judging people based on your moral compass. Judge them based on law.
Recommend 0
ROBIN MITHA
Nov 26, 2025 08:07pm
The Noor Mukadam case is extremely tragic. A young woman faces a brutal end in the prime of her life. Without going into the merits or demerits of the note what women in particulat could learn from this is that they must watch for violent tendencies in the men they associate with and choose partners with care. Recognise its a male dominated society & women are frequently viewed as lesser mortals. Tread carefully as only you can best protect yourself, If you see a red flag walk away immediately.
Recommend 0
Ali Arif
Nov 26, 2025 08:24pm
This is a textbook poor rich divide issue. A poor girl cannot step out even for school or college without permission.
Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 26, 2025 10:35pm
Sincere advise to men and women in a relationship (married or otherwise) -- never be in an abusive relationship. Trust your judgement, run away if you sense a red flag. At a minimum, seek couple's therapy. That's the least you can do for yourself.
Recommend 0
Amanullah Khan
Nov 26, 2025 11:42pm
Why a hue and cry against Justice Najafi? Did he oppose the death penalty? No, he confirmed the awarded death sentence. What is the complaint? Was the justice expected to endorse the trend of illicit relations? Are those decrying his comments want the society to follow Western culture of partnership instead of marriage? The next they may also decry if a judge or anyone else comment on same sex marriage.
Recommend 0
K R
Nov 27, 2025 05:32am
Are we talking about two different things ? The verdict upheld the punishment . Judges are not saying crime was not committed or the victim was responsible. They are commenting on changing societal norms. Marriage in a society brings protections for both and also for children. Becoming too liberal will create evils like in other societies .If judges are warning against live in boy friend / girl friend relationships how are they only criticizing or blaming the female victim ?
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Nov 27, 2025 05:45am
What is wrong in telling people to stop Living Relationships?
Recommend 0
Angry Guy
Nov 27, 2025 08:51am
Ummm everyone deserves justice not verdicts. Why only women ?
Recommend 0
Imaduddin
Nov 27, 2025 08:52am
We need to highlight time consumed in complete process more than 4 years as of today resulted in increasing life span of the Zahir Jaffer. Further, also need to educate how to manage exposure and risks.
Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 27, 2025 09:12am
We are becoming extremists in all ways for life. I don't think any human would call the incident not tragic. But, at the same time if a judge calls on wrong norm in society we all suddenly adopt the same extreme behavior. Rather than trying to understand what he is attempting to highlight, we opt to criticize. He upheld the judgement which means he took victim's side and approved the incident criminal.
Recommend 0
Omair Rashid
Nov 27, 2025 09:33am
These ppl will make a racket outa everything!! The fact is fact suck it up!!!
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 27, 2025 09:35am
What happened to Noor Mukkadam was absolutely cruel and worst possible form of evil. The perpetrator deserves rightly deserves capital punishment. But by no means sexual and immoral debauchery be allowed in a country of over 230 million Muslims. The liberals and seculars, including Dawn media is most welcome to get lost and relocate to the west.
Recommend 0
Asmat
Nov 27, 2025 09:49am
just imagine the situation of those who are somehow more oppressed than women. one cannot even imagine their wild dreams what the transgenders face on daily basis. i have observed that even in feminist circles focus is on two main genders but rest of the genders are seldom given heed to. i think our social development is yet far behind. Our collective mindset need to be overhauled.
Recommend 0
Haider
Nov 27, 2025 09:58am
What is the author on about? I think they don't have a clue on how the dynamics are in a court and how defense and prosecutors use every tactic to justify their point of view. obviously some dirty laundry is gonna come out and like any other matter its gonna be judged by the public. these pseudo liberal leftwing wannabes are acting like the judge has overturned the death penalty.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Advocate
Nov 27, 2025 11:40am
I think those opposing the judge comment remained in Living Relationship. Hence feeling great pain. Else this is what our religion teaches.
Recommend 0
Ed
Nov 27, 2025 11:44am
The judge rightfully stood by the death penalty. All he did was to point out that this murder would have been avoided had they not been in an illicit relationship. That may or may not be true, but it does not amount to "blaming women," for violence. If he were blaming women he would exonerate the murderer, not affirmed the punishment. This is all culture war by proxy, defending the imposition of liberal norms by construing any criticism as "blaming women" for violence against women, etc.
Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 27, 2025 12:26pm
It is regrettable that many self‑proclaimed liberals are criticizing Justice Baqar, who in his judgment rightly condemned the practice of living in relationships and imposed appropriate punishment on a murderer. A judge’s duty is not only to deliver justice to the people of the nation but also to highlight the moral and social ills that threaten society. Living in relationships is a crime under the law of the country, and those involved should face strict punishment (at minimum one hundred lashes under Sharia—and be publicly admonished.
Recommend 0
Nalain
Nov 27, 2025 01:06pm
@Khalid_Toronto, yeah i agree with you totally
Recommend 0
Imdad Ali
Nov 27, 2025 01:51pm
Family of noor mukadam want justice at any cost so that no one ever dare to repeate such hooror act. Honorable judges should have avoided to pass such remarks as noor mukadam is no more and such remarks definately may have casued hurt to every citizen. As islam does not allow any human to murder co- human and if he/she is at fault, then law of land is available to dealt with. Noor Mukadam was sane and educated she was well aware about her relations. we should always think positive.
Recommend 0
A M Chaudhry
Nov 27, 2025 03:59pm
The case was of murder of a girl, not for acquiring a character verification certificate. Judge should have kept his comments to himself.
Recommend 0

