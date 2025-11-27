Gas pipeline blown up in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified persons blew up a gas pipeline in Hameed Khan Machine area on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Wednesday night, residents and the police said.

Local residents said that an explosion had triggered fire from the pipeline.

SHO Mattani police station Wajid Khan confirmed the explosion and said that a team was on its way towards the area.

Another police official said that the pipeline was blown up for the second time. “The same pipeline was blown up two years ago by terrorists,” he added.

When contacted, SNGPL general manager Waqas Shinwari told Dawn that teams had been dispatched from Kohat and Nowshera to ascertain the loss and cause of the fire. He hoped that line was not fully blown up otherwise, the gas supply to the province would be massively disturbed.

He also said that the pipeline, emanating from district Karak, connected all the gas fields of the southern KP with the main transmission pipeline junction in Nowshera district.

