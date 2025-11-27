Terrorist killed in Bannu police encounter

LAKKI MARWAT: A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire after two armed motorcyclists attacked a police team at a temporary checkpoint near the Bharat area in Bannu district on Wednesday.

A police official told Dawn that the temporary checkpoint was set up in the Shahi Bharat area as part of security measures.

He said two terrorists riding on a motorcycle suddenly appeared and opened fire on the personnel.

“The police retaliated the attack vigorously, triggering a gun battle,” he said.

Police official martyred in Karak attack

The official said that after knowing about the attack, RPO Sajjad Khan dispatched reinforcements led by DPO Yasir Afridi to the area to help policemen fight terrorists.

He said that the police surrounded terrorists and eliminated one of them during an intense exchange of fire.

“Another accomplice of the dead terrorist was injured in the gunfight,” he claimed, adding that the law-enforcement personnel recovered assault rifles and hand grenades from assailants and impounded their motorcycle.

He said that the dead terrorist was being identified, while an operation was under way to neutralise other terrorists in the area.

The police chief announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the policemen and said terrorists would be eliminated from the region.

In Lakki Marwat, terrorists damaged a building at a private farmhouse near Jabbarkhel area on Tuesday night.

A police official confirmed the attack along Lakki-Darra Tang Section of Bannu-Mianwali Road and said that an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists went off late on Tuesday, damaging the building.

He said that no damage to public life was reported.

The official said a large contingent from the Saddar police station reached the area and launched a search for culprits.

POLICEMAN MARTYRED:A police official embraced martyrdom in a gun attack in the Tappi area of Karak district on Tuesday night.

A police official said that terrorists attacked constable Sajjad Khan near his house and escaped.

He said that Sajjad, who was posted to Bannu district, lost his life in the attack.

The official said that a heavy contingent of police immediately reached the area and launched a search for assailants.

He said the body was taken to the police lines after doctors completed medico-legal formalities at a hospital.

RPO Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat, Karak DC Asad Sarwar, DPO Saood Khan, local elders, relatives of the martyred policeman and people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayers.

The district administration and police officials placed wreaths on the coffin, while a police contingent presented a final salute.

The police official was later buried at a graveyard in his native town with full official honour.

RPO Marwat met his relatives and assured them of early justice.

He also chaired an emergency meeting at the district police office and directed officials to ensure early arrest of attackers.

TWO KILLED IN BLAST: Two people were killed and one injured in a bomb blast in Janat Shah area of Khar tehsil in Bajaur district on Wednesday evening.

According to police and Rescue 1122, the blast was caused by an explosive device.

Rescue 1122 district emergency officer Amjad Khan said after the blast, two ambulances with medical workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

However, the deceased were identified as Usman,18, and Shamshad, 18. He said the condition of injured Qiyam Khan, 25, was stated to be precarious.

DPO Waqas Rafique told reporters that Janat Shah was one of the six areas in Khar tehsil that were declared terrorist-free by authorities a week ago.

He said the bomb disposal squad had launched a campaign for the safe recovery and disposal of explosive devices planted by terrorists in those areas.

The DPO, however, said it was difficult to clear all explosive devices immediately as they were present in large numbers.

ATTACK REPULSED: Armed men attempted to attack Sheikh Fatima Hospital in Birmal tehsil in Lower South Waziristan tribal district late on Tuesday night.

Police officials said the attack in Sholam area was successfully foiled. No damage to public life was reported. They said police responded promptly, forcing attackers to flee.

The officials, however, said a police officer suffered minor injuries when his arm was struck by a piece of cement block. He was immediately shifted to a hospital. Security has been beefed up in the area. — Anwarullah Khan from Bajaur and AK Khan from South Waziristan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025