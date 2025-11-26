Imran’s X account not operated from prison, Adiala admin tells court

ISLAMABAD: The superintendent of Adiala Jail categorically denied before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the X (formerly Twitter) account of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is being operated from within the prison.

In a written reply submitted to the court, the superintendent said the PTI founder is under strict surveillance and has no access to any prohibited device, “particularly mobile phones”.

He said mobile signal jammers have been installed inside the jail and in surrounding areas, making the use of mobile phones or internet facilities “impossible for any inmate”.

He added that Mr Khan is barred under jail rules from engaging in political discussions, though some visitors allegedly violate these restrictions by initiating political conversations during meetings.

The superintendent also recalled that political instructions attributed to the former premier had previously contributed to social unrest, but insisted that no such communication is now possible as Mr Khan lacks access to any mobile or internet-enabled device.

The superintendent stressed that the X account associated with the PTI founder “is not being operated from the jail” and that its activity “is clearly being managed from outside”.

He said the prisoner receives only routine facilities allowed under jail rules or ordered by the court, none of which include any digital or online communication privileges.

The statement came in response to a petition filed by a citizen, Ghulam Murtaza, through Barrister Zafarullah, alleging that Mr Khan is issuing “illegal and provocative messages” from his X account despite being incarcerated.

Bail extended

Meanwhile, a district and sessions court in Islamabad extended the pre-arrest bail of Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, until Dec 23 in multiple cases, including those related to the May 9 violent protests. The court also stayed their arrest in the various cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing. Due to the PTI founder’s unavailability, arguments on his bail applications could not be presented. The judge directed that he be produced either in person or via video link at the next hearing.

The proceedings were adjourned until Dec 23.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025