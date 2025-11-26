E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Imran’s X account not operated from prison, Adiala admin tells court

Malik Asad Published November 26, 2025
PTI founder Imran Khan gestures during a press conference on April 22, 2022. —AFP/file
PTI founder Imran Khan gestures during a press conference on April 22, 2022. —AFP/file
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The superintendent of Adiala Jail categorically denied before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the X (formerly Twitter) account of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is being operated from within the prison.

In a written reply submitted to the court, the superintendent said the PTI founder is under strict surveillance and has no access to any prohibited device, “particularly mobile phones”.

He said mobile signal jammers have been installed inside the jail and in surrounding areas, making the use of mobile phones or internet facilities “impossible for any inmate”.

He added that Mr Khan is barred under jail rules from engaging in political discussions, though some visitors allegedly violate these restrictions by initiating political conversations during meetings.

The superintendent also recalled that political instructions attributed to the former premier had previously contributed to social unrest, but insisted that no such communication is now possible as Mr Khan lacks access to any mobile or internet-enabled device.

The superintendent stressed that the X account associated with the PTI founder “is not being operated from the jail” and that its activity “is clearly being managed from outside”.

He said the prisoner receives only routine facilities allowed under jail rules or ordered by the court, none of which include any digital or online communication privileges.

The statement came in response to a petition filed by a citizen, Ghulam Murtaza, through Barrister Zafarullah, alleging that Mr Khan is issuing “illegal and provocative messages” from his X account despite being incarcerated.

Bail extended

Meanwhile, a district and sessions court in Islamabad extended the pre-arrest bail of Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, until Dec 23 in multiple cases, including those related to the May 9 violent protests. The court also stayed their arrest in the various cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing. Due to the PTI founder’s unavailability, arguments on his bail applications could not be presented. The judge directed that he be produced either in person or via video link at the next hearing.

The proceedings were adjourned until Dec 23.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

section_Escalation_Status
Nov 26, 2025 09:25am
Give justice to everyone
Recommend 0
S. Lone
Nov 26, 2025 10:50am
He made mistakes but it is time to release him and let him live a normal life.
Recommend 0
Syed Abid Salam
Nov 26, 2025 03:21pm
@S.Lone fortunately no case of treason or corruption exists as generally understood and defined in law.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe