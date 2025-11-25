E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Rising seas swallowing low-lying areas in Bangladesh

AFP Published November 25, 2025
WOMEN carrying pots walk along the parched shores of a river to fetch drinking water at Parshemari village, in Bangladesh’s Khulna district.—AFP
KHULNA: On Bang­ladesh’s coast, where mighty Himalayan rivers meet the sea, water defines every rhythm of life, and every struggle.

Rising seas driven by climate change are swallowing low-lying areas, while stronger storms push saltwater further inland, turning wells and lakes brackish, according to government scientists.

For the millions living in the ecologically sensitive deltas of mudflats and mangrove forests, finding clean drinking water has become an escalating challenge.

Cyclone Aila in 2009 was a turning point.

Embankments broke and saltwater swept inland, flooding not only homes, but seeping into once-fertile land.

The water that once sustained communities became undrinkable, and the land began to crack under layers of salt.

The people of Khulna and Satkhira districts today live in a fragile balancing act between land and sea.

Many families live in houses built on bamboo stilts to escape tidal floods.

Children bathe in yellow, saline water and grow up in a landscape of constant change, where rivers erode their homes and schools, and displacement has become the norm.

Men migrate for months seeking work.

Ritual of endurance

Women and children walk for hours across parched, cracked soil to fetch water from distant ponds, or harvest rainwater, and store it in tanks supplied by charities.

Each household stores a few thousand litres, rationed carefully until the next monsoon arrives.

The daily act of collecting and storing water has become a quiet ritual of endurance.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

