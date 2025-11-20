Belgium beat France to reach Davis Cup semis

E-Paper | March 01, 2026

AFP Published November 20, 2025
BOLOGNA: Belgium’s Zizou Bergs hits a return against Arthur Rinderknech of France during their Davis Cup Final 8 match at the Unipol Arena.—Reuters
BOLOGNA: Belgium reached the semi-finals of the Davis Cup after winning both singles matches against France in Bologna.

Raphael Collignon and Zizou Bergs came through respective singles clashes against Corentin Moutet and Arthur Rinderknech to set up a potential clash in the last four with holders and hosts Italy.

Collignon came back from a set down to beat world number 35 Moutet 2-6, 7-5, 7-5, while Bergs saw off Rinderknech, France’s highest ranked player at 29 in the world, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

The two wins for Belgium mean that the scheduled doubles match featuring Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen against Benjamin Bonzi and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will not be played.

The highest ranked player at the Davis Cup finals is former Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, ranked three in the world.

But the German, whose country face Argentina on Thursday, recently blasted the current format, calling it “an exhibition tournament”.

He wasn’t the only one to criticise the tournament, with Sinner saying during the ATP Finals that he “never unfortunately played the Davis Cup, the real Davis Cup”, and suggested each edition be played over two years.

Ross Hutchins, the head of the International Tennis Federation which organises the Davis Cup, insisted that the absences of three headline players were “three specific cases” and not a sign of the tournament being snubbed by the sport’s stars.

Hutchins cited Musetti saying that the imminent birth of his second child played a part in his decision, but the world number eight said last week that the physical and emotional stress of a long season was the main reason for his withdrawal.

Sinner dropped out in order to get an extra week of close-season rest after completing a complicated campaign by retaining the ATP Finals.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

