‘Meddling’ by some institutions harming country: KP CM

SWABI: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi has said that some institutions do not operate within their constitutional limits creating problems for the country.

Presiding over induction ceremony of batch 35 students at Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology here on Wednesday, he said that strong institutions were a security guarantee. “When some institutions leave their constitutional positions and start meddling in affairs of other institutions unnecessarily, it weakens them and harms the country,” he added.

The chief minister did not elaborate, but said that “you people are intelligent enough to understand what I am saying.”

The gathering was attended by Prof Fazal Ahmad Khalid, the rector of GIK Institute, Salim Saifullah Khan, the president of Society for Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan, Shakil Durrani, the executive director, Prof Syed M Hassan Zaidi, the pro-rector, deans, heads of departments and students.

Announces scholarships for students of tribal districts at GIK Institute

“Three things are very important for any institution. First the intention is counted as to what is its intention. The second most important thing is directions as to what are the directions of an organisation. The third one is struggle that how the struggle will be made. These three important things should be upheld by an institution while operating,” said the chief minister.

He said that he was very happy that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also had such an institute, which was an example of national integration and immensely contributed to country’s progress and prosperity.

He lauded GIK Institute for upholding merit and said that 500 girls belonging to different regions of the country were also pursuing higher education in various disciplines at the institute.

“If you have any financial or other issue, the provincial government will support you, meaning that your education will never be incomplete due to financial problems or other issues,” he told students. He said that government would fully support them if they came up with any innovative and creative idea.

The chief minister announced 20 scholarships for students of tribal districts. “Whatever building you want to build in GIK Institute, the KP government will financially support you,” he told Salim Saifullah Khan.

He said that he would hold a separate meeting with the management of GIK Institute soon and appreciate their ideas for promotion of education in the province.

Salim Saifullah Khan said the students were future leaders. “We selected only 800 students out of 8,300, who appeared in entrance test,” he said. He added that 424 acres of land was provided by the provincial government to GIK Institute.

Prof Fazal said that provincial cabinet recently approved scholarships for students of the institute.

“We also work with departments of higher education, science and technology and IT boards,” he added.

Later, during a visit to Abbottabad, the chief minister issued a stern warning to the people, who, according to him, tried to manipulate or change the result in Haripur’s November 23 by-election.

He said that the country was on the verge of a major political development and accused ‘state institutions’ of failing to fulfil their responsibilities.

Addressing a public gathering at Chamba Devar stop in Havelian, he said that justice was being denied and democratic norms were being undermined in the country.

The chief minister criticised authorities for preventing him from meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, despite ‘fulfilling all legal requirements’. He condemned what he called as mistreatment of Mr Khan’s sisters in Islamabad.

He urged state institutions to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities. He said that powerful forces should read the writing on the wall. He predicted a decisive victory for the PTI-backed candidate on November 23, claiming there was no real competition in the upcoming election.

The rally was also addressed by several PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Junaid Akbar, Omar Ayub Khan, MPA Iftikhar Khan Jadoon, Uzma Riaz and Momina Basit.

PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar said that the party sought a “political struggle” and accused the Punjab government of restricting the supply of wheat to KP. He alleged that Haripur’s mandate had been dishonoured and urged supporters to “take revenge” through the ballot on November 23. — Our correspondent in Abbottabad Rashid Javed also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025